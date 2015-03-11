版本:
2015年 3月 11日

Indian ex-PM accused of conspiracy in coal award - CBI source

NEW DELHI, March 11 Indian ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stands accused of criminal conspiracy over the allocation of a coal block to Hindalco Industries, a source at the Central Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

Singh, who ran the Congress-led government for a decade until last year, has been summoned on April 8 by a special CBI court of inquiry, a second legal source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Krishna Das; Writing by Douglas Busvine)
