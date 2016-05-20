India tightens rules over sale of Monsanto's GM cotton seeds

NEW DELHI May 20 India has tightened rules for
the sale of genetically-modified cotton seeds, a government
order said, in a move that will cap royalties for any new
variety that the market's sole supplier - U.S.-based Monsanto Co
- decides to develop and sell.
The farm ministry in March cut royalties that local seed
firms pay to Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) (MMB), a Monsanto
joint venture with India's Mahyco, following complaints from
domestic firms that the venture was overcharging for a gene that
produces its own pesticide.
As well as cutting the royalties, the government capped
genetically modified (GM) cotton seed prices at 800 rupees for a
packet of 450 grammes after appeals by some state governments
and farmers to lower the price of the Bt variety that commands
90 percent of the market in India.
Now, if Monsanto decides to introduce any new, advanced
variety of its GM cotton, the world's biggest seed company
cannot charge royalties more that 10 percent of the price of
seeds, fixed at 800 rupees, for five years from the date of
commercialisation, according to Thursday's ruling.
From the sixth year, the royalties, or trait value, will
taper down by 10 percent every year, said the order, which laid
down these guidelines without naming Monsanto.
Also, as GM traits are expected to have a limited period of
efficacy, any variety which loses its effectiveness will not be
eligible for royalties, the order said.
The new order is tougher than the royalty arrangements
announced in March.
"We are evaluating the order," said a Monsanto spokesman in
India.
The order also specified that any local seed company seeking
licences for selling any new Bt cotton variety shall get the
licence within 30 days of requesting the licensor.
Terming the latest order as a "huge blow" to innovation in
agricultural biotechnology, the Association of Biotechnology Led
Enterprises-Agriculture Focus Group, a pro-GM advocacy group,
said the decision would discourage companies from investing in
research.
