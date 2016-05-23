India puts off GM cotton seed order, easing pressure on Monsanto

* Farm ministry had capped royalties on new varieties
* Government to seek feedback over next 90 days before
decision
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, May 23 India has temporarily
withdrawn an order capping royalties on any new variety of
genetically-modified (GM) cotton seeds, a government source said
on Monday, bringing relief to U.S.-based Monsanto Co,
the market's sole supplier.
"We are temporarily withdrawing the order," said the source,
who is involved in the decision-making process but didn't wish
to be named because he is not authorised to talk to the media.
In an order last week, the farm ministry said any company
providing any new, advanced variety of GM cotton would not be
allowed to charge royalties of more that 10 percent of the price
of seeds, currently fixed at 800 rupees, for five years from the
date of marketing.
From the sixth year, the royalties, or trait value, will
taper down by 10 percent every year. Along with putting a lid on
royalties, New Delhi also tightened rules that regulate the sale
of GM cotton seeds.
The move was widely seen as another blow to Monsanto, the
only company that sells GM cotton seeds in India, a leading
producer and exporter of the fibre.
The government will now seek feedback from various
stakeholders in the next 90 days before reaching a decision,
said the source, who gave no reason for the decision to
temporarily withdraw the order.
In March, India cut royalties paid by local firms for
Monsanto's GM cotton seeds by nearly 70 percent and capped the
price of its seed at 800 rupees for a packet of 450 grams after
appeals by some state governments and farmers to lower the rate
of the Bt variety that commands 90 percent of the market.
The decision prompted Monsanto to warn it could consider
pulling out of India. Shrugging off Monsanto's concerns,
government ministers said India would keep regulating Bt cotton
seed prices.
Separately, India's antitrust regulator has ordered an
investigation into Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India)(MMB), a joint
venture with India's Mahyco, to probe whether the company had
abused its dominant position as a supplier of GM cotton seeds.
Monsanto, the target of a $62 billion offer from Germany's
Bayer, introduced a GM cotton variety in India in 2002 despite
stiff opposition from critics who questioned its safety. GM
cotton seeds catapulted the country to being the world's top
producer and the second-largest exporter of the fibre.
Cotton is the only GM crop grown in India.
A Monsanto spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Adrian Croft)