India state group not yet placed bid for Cove-source

NEW DELHI, March 23 A consortium of Indian
public-sector energy companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corp
and GAIL India, have not yet submitted a bid
for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, a company
source said on Friday.
"We have not yet submitted a bid," said the official with
one of the state-run companies, declining to be named as he is
not authorised to speak to the media.
Cove is at the centre of a bidding war after approaches
from Shell and Thai state oil firm PPT. The
Indian consortium said last month it was considering joining the
fray.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique's
Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko
said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas - equal to nearly half of Canada's proved reserves.