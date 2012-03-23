UPDATE 2-India state group stays away from Cove bidding war

* ONGC, GAIL said in Feb participating in formal sale
process
* Cove has received approaches from Shell, Thai oil firm PTT
By Prashant Mehra and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 23 An Indian consortium has
backed off joining a bidding war for Africa-focused gas explorer
Cove Energy Plc, saying it had not yet submitted an
offer and one consortium member adding it would only make a bid
if it was on an agreed basis.
A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies Oil
and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India had said
last month it was considering joining the race for Cove, at the
centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell and
Thai state oil firm PPT.
But Indian state-run companies such as Coal India,
GAIL and ONGC have not been particularly successful in closing
large overseas acquisitions in recent years and have shied away
from bidding wars despite sitting on huge piles of cash.
"We have not yet submitted a bid," said an official with one
of the Indian state-run companies, declining to be named as he
is not authorised to speak to the media.
GAIL India Finance Director P.K. Jain confirmed the
consortium had not submitted a bid, but said it was still open
to buying a stake through "bilateral" negotiations - indicating
the state group would not join the bidding war for Cove.
"If anything has to happen now, it will be only through a
bilateral agreement," Jain told reporters. "We are open for any
opportunities that come, but pricing is very important," he
said, referring to GAIL's acquisition plans.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in Mozambique's
Rovuma Offshore Area 1, where another operator Anadarko
said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas - equal to nearly half of Canada's proved reserves.
PRE-EMPTIVE MOVE
India's Videocon Industries and state-run Bharat
Petroleum Corp each own a 10 percent stake in the
Rovuma block.
Shell had hoped to make a pre-emptive move for Cove by
offering 195 pence per share for the company earlier this month,
a 70 percent premium to the share price before Cove put itself
up for sale on Jan. 5.
But Thailand's PTT beat that offer with a 220 pence bid, or
$1.77 billion.
Cove shares were trading at 205 pence on Friday.
PTT is Asia's No. 3 oil and gas group by market value but
had been overshadowed as a buyer of overseas assets by Chinese
state-backed oil and gas groups that have been aggressive
bidders for fields in Africa and South America in recent years.
The bid battle over Cove reflects intense industry interest
in East Africa, a previously little-explored area which is
tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.
The Indian consortium's interest mirrored efforts by Indian
steel, power and coal companies to scout for overseas coal mines
to satisfy demand from the fast-growing economy, but analysts
were skeptical about the state companies joining an bidding war.
An Indian state consortium of five companies in January last
year decided not to counter Rio Tinto's $3.9
billion bid for Australian coal miner Riversdale, after
hiring a consultant and spending weeks weighing bid options.
Cove said earlier this month it was seeking clarity from
Mozambique on a possible levy related to its sale, raising the
prospect of a tax battle and potential delay to the $1.8 billion
deal.