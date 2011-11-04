India's BPCL buys Nigerian crude in tender

NEW DELHI/LONDON Nov 4 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami crude in its tender to buy sweet crude for December loading, a trade source said on Friday.

The seller of the crude was Chevron , the sources said. Price details of the transaction were not immediately available.

In a previous tender, BPCL bought 3 million barrels of West African crude including Angolan Nemba, Nigerian Qua Iboe and Escravos. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)