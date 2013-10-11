UPDATE 2-Tens of thousands flee vast cyclone bearing down on India

* Tens of thousands evacuated from low-lying coastal areas
* India calls it "very severe" storm, resists "super
cyclone" tag
* Major port handling coal, crude oil, iron ore closed
By Sruthi Gottipati and Jatindra Dash
KALINGAPATNAM/BHUBANESWAR, India, Oct 11 Tens of
thousands fled their homes in coastal areas of eastern India and
moved to shelters on Friday, bracing for the fiercest cyclone to
threaten the country since a devastating storm killed 10,000
people 14 years ago.
Large waves were already pounding beaches in the state of
Andhra Pradesh over a day before Cyclone Phailin was due to hit.
Villagers were evacuated to schools in the north of the state
and in neighbouring Odisha, while panic buying drove up food
prices.
Satellite images showed Phailin some 500 km (310 miles) off
the coast in the Bay of Bengal and likely to make landfall on
Saturday evening, with widespread flooding expected from surges.
The images showed the storm covering an area roughly half
the size of India. Some forecasters likened its size and
intensity to that of hurricane Katrina, which devastated the
U.S. Gulf coast and New Orleans in 2005.
Some 260,000 people were moved to safer ground and more were
expected to be evacuated by the end of the day, authorities in
the two states said. Not everybody was willing to leave their
homes and belongings, and some villagers on the palm-fringed
Andhra Pradesh coast said they had not been told to evacuate.
"Of course I'm scared, but where will I move with my
family?" asked Kuramayya, 38, a fisherman from the village of
Bandharuvanipeta, close to where the hurricane is expected to
make to landfall, while 3.5-metre (12-foot waves) crashed behind
him. "We can't leave our boats behind."
The Indian Meteorological Department said Phailin would hit
between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the major port of
Paradip in Odisha state and predicted flooding from expected
storm surges of about three metres (10 feet) above normal tides.
SUPER CYCLONE?
There was disagreement about the power packed by Phailin
although most forecasters expected it to weaken upon reaching
the coast. The Indian Meteorological Department described it as
a "very severe cyclonic storm" with wind speeds of 210-220 km
per hour (130-135 mph) and resisted upgrading it to a stronger
"super cyclone."
But the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre predicted
gusts of up to 315 kph.
London-based storm tracking service Tropical Storm Risk said
Phailin was a super cyclone and placed it in the most intense
Category 5 of powerful storms, evoking memories of the
devastating 1999 storm when wind reaching speeds of 300 kph
winds battered Odisha for 30 hours. Odisha officials agreed.
"Phailin will be no less than the 1999 super cyclone,"
Odisha state's Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar
Mohapatra, told Reuters. He said half a million people were
expected to move to shelters in the state.
This time, however, the state government said it was better
prepared. It broadcast cyclone warnings through loudspeakers and
on radio and television as the first winds were felt on the
coast and in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.
Indian authorities warned of extensive damage to crops,
village dwellings and old buildings, as well as disruption of
power, water and rail services. Shelters were being stocked with
rations, and leave for government employees was cancelled.
"Within 12 hours of the cyclone strike, we will try to clear
all the roads. Within 24 hours we will try to restore water
supply and electricity," Mohapatra said.
Paradip stopped cargo operations on Friday, port chairman
Sudhanshu Shekhara Mishra told Reuters. He said all vessels were
ordered to leave the port, which handles coal, crude oil and
iron ore. An oil tanker holding about 2 million barrels of oil,
worth some $220 million, was among those moved, an oil company
source said.
India's largest gas field - the Reliance Industries
-operated D6 natural gas block - lies in the Cauvery
Basin further down the east coast. The company said it was not
expecting to be hit.
Katrina hit the U.S. Gulf coast on Aug. 29, killing about
1,800 people, including many in New Orleans where levees failed
to hold back storm surges.
It was one on the six biggest hurricanes - also known as
cyclones and typhoons - ever recorded and caused $75 billion
worth of damage.