India signs 7.8 bln euro deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets from France

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France on Friday for close to 7.8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) on Friday, the country's first major acquisition of fighter planes for two decades.
France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian inked the agreement with his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar in New Delhi, ending almost 18 months of wrangling over financial terms between New Delhi and Dassault Aviation, the jet's manufacturer.
India's defence ministry said it would confirm the exact price later on Friday, but officials said it would be close to 7.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
