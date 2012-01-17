India may choose winner of fighter jet contract in 2 weeks

NEW DELHI Jan 17 India may announce the lowest bidder for a contract worth about $10 billion to buy fighter jets for the country's airforce in the next two weeks, N A K Browne, chief of the Indian Air Force said.

The Eurofighter, a four-nation consortium, and France's Dassault are left in the race to sell India 126 fighter jets and help revamp the country's defence industry in line with its rising global clout. American, Russian and Swedish bids were rejected in April.

"I am hopeful that in another two weeks' time we will be able to shortlist the name," Browne told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.

Eurofighter, which makes the Typhoon fighter jet, is a four-nation consortium of EADS, representing Germany and Spain, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica.

Their competitor is France's Dassault, which makes the Rafale plane.