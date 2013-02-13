Finmeccanica chopper deal to be scrapped if charges proven: India

NEW DELHI Feb 13 India will blacklist
Finmeccanica Spa and cancel its deal to buy 12
helicopters from the Italian defence group if allegations of
bribery are proven against the company, Defence Ministry A.K.
Antony said on Wednesday.
Antony said India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
had been ordered to investigate the matter and if the
allegations were proven, those involved would "pay for their
lapses. Nobody will be spared."
Italian police arrested Finmeccanica's chief executive
Giuseppe Orsi on Tuesday for alleged bribes paid to secure the
sale of 12 AgustaWestland executive helicopters to the Indian
Air Force, when he was head of the Finmeccanica helicopter unit.