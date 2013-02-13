版本:
India puts Finmeccanica deal on hold after bribery arrest-official

NEW DELHI Feb 13 India has suspended payments to Italian defence group Finmeccanica SpA for a $750 million helicopter deal and won't take delivery of more aircraft until the completion of a federal police investigation into bribery allegations, a defence ministry source told Reuters.

