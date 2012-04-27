UPDATE 1-U.S., India to sign $8 bln defence deals-envoy

NEW DELHI, April 27 U.S. companies are poised to
sign defence deals totalling $8 billion with India, U.S.
Ambassador Nancy Powell said on Friday at her first public
speech since arriving in New Delhi this month.
Powell did not specify which companies she was talking about
or when the deals would be signed, but embassy officials said
she was referring to negotiations that include about a dozen
Apache helicopters along with engines for Indian jets.
"We are poised to sign an additional $8 billion in direct
commercial and foreign military sales," Powell said. "As we
share more common equipment, our bilateral defence ties will
become stronger."
India is the world's largest arms importer and plans to
spend close to about $100 billion over the next 10 years to
upgrade its largely Soviet-era equipment.
U.S. companies including Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin
Corp and Raytheon Co are some of the contractors
looking to grab a share of India's planned military spending.
Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc.
is offering engines for the Indian Airforce's Jaguar fighter
aircraft.
Powell said improving bilateral trade and investment was her
main objective as ambassador, mentioning U.S. concerns about
tariff and non-tariff barriers and a new retroactive tax law as
obstacles in the relationship.