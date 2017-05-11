India pitches to private companies for help in defence drive

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 11 India presented a long-delayed
plan to industry officials on Thursday for selecting private
arms manufacturers to help build an indigenous defence industry,
a government document seen by Reuters showed.
Local companies will be chosen as strategic partners that
can combine with foreign firms to manufacture single-engine
fighter aircraft, helicopters, submarines and armoured vehicles,
according to the document.
New Delhi hopes the yet-to-be-finalised "Strategic
Partnership" model will boost the role of private companies,
grow India's small defence industry, which is dominated by
state-run companies, and end its role as the world's largest
arms importer.
Officials from Tata Sons, Reliance Industries
, Larsen and Toubro and Adani Enterprises
among others attended a presentation made by defence
and finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, a defence
ministry official said.
New Delhi will use a range of financial and technical
criteria to pick companies for "design, development and
manufacturing of strategic (defence) platforms for future," the
document showed, without naming any company.
The ministry of defence said in a statement that Jaitley had
met with industry representatives on Thursday to discuss the
proposed model but did not go into specific details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to reverse India's
dependence on imports by building a local manufacturing
industry. The government is forecast to spend $250 billion on
modernisation of its armed forces over the next decade.
Industry experts say delays in finalising procurement
policies have undermined India's efforts to get local, largely
inexperienced, companies to tie up with foreign manufacturers, a
necessary step if domestic firms are to utilise the latest
technology.
Foreign manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing
, BAE Systems and Saab are looking to
India as one of the biggest sources of future growth. Saab and
Lockheed are both pitching for an estimated 200 to 250 fighter
jets that the Indian Air Force says it needs.
Ankur Gupta, Vice President, Aerospace and Defence at
consultancy EY said the strategic partnership policy would "give
the much-needed impetus to private companies and build their
business case to make serious long-term investments in India."
Among the basic requirements under the plan, Indian firms
must have a consolidated turnover for each of the last three
years of more than 40 billion rupees ($621 million) to qualify,
the document said.
Six Indian companies will be shortlisted, and will then
choose among several foreign partners.
Indian companies will be permitted to speak with multiple
foreign firms to work out a tie-up, but can only offer to work
together with one of them at the time of bidding.
The helicopters, submarines, armoured fighter vehicles and
fighter jet orders are expected to be multi-billion-dollar
deals.
($1 = 64.3780 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon and Pritha
Sarkar)