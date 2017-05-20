India announces policy for strategic partnerships in defence

MUMBAI May 20 India on Saturday finalised a
policy that would allow local private companies to work with
foreign players to make high-tech defence equipment, in a boost
to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to cut reliance on
imports.
The policy, whose finer details are still to be formalised,
will initially allow the entry of private companies into the
manufacture of submarines, fighter aircrafts and armoured
vehicles through foreign partnerships, a statement issued by the
Defence Ministry said.
"In future, additional segments will be added," the
statement said.
Industry experts have said that delays in finalising
procurement policies have undermined India's efforts to get
local, largely inexperienced, companies to tie up with foreign
manufacturers, a necessary step if domestic firms are to utilise
the latest technology.
Prime Minister Modi has vowed to reverse India's dependence
on imports by building a local manufacturing industry. The
government is forecast to spend $250 billion on modernisation of
its armed forces over the next decade.
The policy, announced on Saturday, would allow Indian
companies to partner with global defence majors "to seek
technology transfers and manufacturing know-how to set up
domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains," the
statement said.
Foreign manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin,
Boeing, BAE Systems and Saab are
looking to India as one of the biggest sources of future growth.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Louise Heavens)