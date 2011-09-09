India's casino operator Delta Corp to sell stake-report

MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian gaming and hospitality company Delta Corp is in talks with some of the world's leading hotel and casino operators, including MGM Resorts International to sell a stake, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Delta, the biggest casino operator in India, has appointed Citi and UBS to find a strategic investor, the newspaper said, citing its founder Jaydev Mody.

U.S. based Caesars Entertainment , one of the world's largest casino operators, was also among the firms Delta was talking to for an investment in Delta's hospitality and gaming division, Mody told the paper.

Delta, MGM and Caesars could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment. (Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)