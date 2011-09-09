India's casino operator Delta Corp to sell stake-report

MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian gaming and hospitality
company Delta Corp is in talks with some of the
world's leading hotel and casino operators, including MGM
Resorts International to sell a stake, the Economic
Times reported on Friday.
Delta, the biggest casino operator in India, has appointed
Citi and UBS to find a strategic investor, the
newspaper said, citing its founder Jaydev Mody.
U.S. based Caesars Entertainment , one of the
world's largest casino operators, was also among the firms Delta
was talking to for an investment in Delta's hospitality and
gaming division, Mody told the paper.
Delta, MGM and Caesars could not immediately be reached by
Reuters for a comment.
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)