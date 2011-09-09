UPDATE 1-India casino operator hires banks to seek investors

* Delta Corp says has appointed Citigroup and UBS
MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian gaming and hospitality
firm Delta Corp has hired Citigroup and UBS
to evaluate possible investment in its business, a
move that could potentially bring foreign players into the
country's small and restrictive gaming sector.
The process was at a "very preliminary" stage, the company
said in a statement on Friday, without giving any details.
Earlier on Friday, the Economic Times reported that Delta
Corp, the biggest casino operator in India, was in talks with
some of the world's leading hotel and casino operators,
including MGM Resorts International to sell a stake.
U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment , one of the
world's largest casino operators, was also among the firms Delta
was talking to for investment in Delta's hospitality and gaming
division, the paper said, citing its founder, Jaydev Mody.
MGM and Caesars did not immediately respond to mails from
Reuters for comment on the newspaper report and Mody could not
immediately be reached for comment.
A spokesman for U.S.-based MGM Resorts earlier this week
told Reuters that the casino and resort operator was monitoring
developments in India and would wait for a legal and regulatory
structure that would allow it to invest in Asia's third-largest
economy.
In India, legal gambling is confined mainly to horse racing,
while casinos are allowed only in a handful of areas, including
the state of Goa, a popular resort destination.
The Indian government does not allow foreign direct
investment in gaming or gambling.
However, Delta Corp, which owns three of the six gaming
licences issued by the Goa government, said on its website it
was the only Indian gaming company to have the government's
foreign investment promotion board approval and was, therefore,
eligible for foreign participation in its business.
While Asia has been a hotbed for investment by global gaming
operators in recent years, industry talk of potential investment
opportunities in the region typically focuses on Taiwan,
Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea, not India.
Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire head of Las Vegas Sands
Corp. , which operates casinos in Macau and Singapore,
has in the past expressed interest in India.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Deena
Beasley in Los Angeles and Farah Master in Hong Kong.; Editing
by Tony Munroe)