2013年 1月 17日

India oil minister says cannot abruptly end diesel subsidies

NEW DELHI Jan 17 India cannot abruptly put an end to diesel subsidies, Oil Minister Veerappa Moily told television channel CNN-IBN on Thursday, after the government gave some liberty to state-run oil marketing companies to set diesel prices. ID:nL4N0AM5W5]

