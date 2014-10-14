UPDATE 2-Watchdog bars Indian property giant DLF from capital markets

(Adds DLF comments)
By Himank Sharma and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Oct 14 India's market
regulator has barred the country's largest listed property
developer DLF Ltd from tapping capital markets for
three years in one of the watchdog's toughest punishments to
date.
The ban, a blow to the heavily indebted real estate firm,
follows what the regulator said was DLF's failure to provide key
information on subsidiaries and pending legal cases at the time
of its record-breaking 2007 initial public offering.
In a 43-page order published on Monday, regulator SEBI said
DLF, its billionaire founder and chairman Kushal Pal Singh and
five other company executives would be barred from "buying,
selling or otherwise dealing in securities".
"As far as non-disclosure cases are concerned, this is the
biggest case in SEBI's history and this is by far the biggest
punishment they have imposed," said J.N. Gupta, a former
executive director at the regulator who now runs a shareholder
advisory firm.
DLF raised $2.3 billion in 2007 at the height of the
pre-financial crises euphoria, in what was then India's biggest
market debut.
"DLF and its board wish to reassure its investors and all
other stakeholders that it has not acted in contravention of law
either during its initial public offer or otherwise," the
company said in a statement late on Monday.
The property giant said its board was "guided by and acted
on the advice of" its legal advisors, merchant bankers and audit
firms while preparing the offer documents, and that it would
defend itself against the order passed by SEBI.
Monday's ban means DLF could now struggle to pay down its
debt using equity or debt instruments regulated by SEBI. Its
debt, which swelled as the firm ramped up land acquisitions
before the financial crisis, stood at 191 billion rupees ($3.13
billion) at the end of June.
New Delhi-based DLF builds homes, offices and shopping
centres and is currently developing a 1.9 million square-foot
retail mall close to the capital, which is expected to be the
biggest in the country when it is completed next year.
DLF founder K.P. Singh, ranked 505 on the Forbes list, is
the 21st richest Indian with a net worth of $3.3 billion,
according to Forbes data.
MISSED CHANCE
The company, which has about 26 million square feet of
leased assets in the country, will also be barred from listing a
Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). SEBI finalised rules for
REITs last month.
"It will not have access to the REIT market for 36 months,
and given DLF's large portfolio of commercial assets across the
country, it would have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of
REITs," Anubhav Gupta, sector analyst at Maybank Kim Eng India.
REITs, which invest mainly in commercial property and pay
rent from their property to shareholders as dividends, provide
developers with a new avenue for funding, allowing them to
effectively sell finished commercial buildings to investors.
DLF has already run into regulatory trouble this year.
Earlier this year, India's top court upheld a 6.3 billion
rupee ($103.3 million) fine against the company imposed by the
antitrust watchdog. It has also been at the centre of a
political controversy over sweetheart land deals.
The decision by SEBI marks its latest effort to bare its
teeth, after long being criticised for failing to tackle
violations by major market players.
Earlier this year, the regulator singled out a Hong-Kong
based hedge fund as the target of its first major trading probe,
and has debuted new laws to improve disclosure standards among
corporates in India.
"The order has come as a surprise," Maybank's Gupta said on
Monday. "I think it is a bit harsh ... but the regulator is on a
spree to set an example in the market."
($1 = 60.9950 Indian rupee)
