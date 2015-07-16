India extends price caps to 39 more medicines

MUMBAI, July 16 India has extended price caps to
39 more medicines ranging from commonly used diabetes drugs to
antibiotics, in the government's latest effort to improve
affordability of medicines.
The move impacts multinational drugmakers, like Abbott
Laboratories and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and a
number of local firms, including Lupin Ltd, Cadila
Healthcare Ltd and Ipca Ltd, all of whom
sell drugs added to the list.
A notice posted on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing
Authority (NPPA) website late on Wednesday detailed the 39 new
drugs, which extend a price control list that already includes
more than 652 medicines.
New drugs added to the list include commonly used
antibiotics such as azithromycin, combinations of metformin for
diabetes, as well as the anti-emetic domperidone.
