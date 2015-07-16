UPDATE 1-India expands medicine price control list to include 39 more drugs

* New drugs join price control list of more than 500 drugs
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, July 16 India has extended price caps to
an additional 39 drugs ranging from commonly used diabetes
treatments to antibiotics, in the government's latest effort to
improve the affordability of medicines.
Wide-ranging price cuts over the past year have hit several
drugmakers in India and have been opposed by many in the
industry, who say drug prices in the country are already among
the lowest in the world. The new drugs join a price control list
that covers more than 500 drugs.
The latest move will include medicines made by foreign
drugmakers such as Abbott Laboratories and
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, as well as domestic firms such as
Lupin Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd and Ipca
Ltd.
The move comes after a parliamentary committee said in April
that the scope of price control needed to be enlarged even
further. In India, the majority of people live on less than $2 a
day and health insurance is scarce.
But a study conducted by healthcare research firm IMS and
sponsored by the main business association of multinational
drugmakers operating in India argues that price controls are not
an effective strategy to improve healthcare access for Indian
patients.
Price caps benefit high-income patients rather than the
low-income patients and put pressure on profit margins for small
and mid-sized companies, said the study, which was released on
Tuesday.
Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui
and Edwina Gibbs)