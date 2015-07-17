CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-India expands medicine price control list to include 2 antibiotics

(Corrects to say two drugs added in price control list in
* New drugs join price control list of more than 500 drugs
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, July 16 India has extended price caps to
an additional two antibiotics, in the government's latest effort
to improve the affordability of medicines.
India's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)
said in a notice that it had put price caps on the 250 mg
strength of ciprofloxacin hydrochloride and the 250 mg and 500
mg strengths of cefotaxime.
The NPPA also set new retail prices for specific brands of
drugs including those for diabetes and hypertension, according
to the notice.
Wide-ranging price cuts over the past year have hit several
drugmakers in India and have been opposed by many in the
industry, who say drug prices in the country are already among
the lowest in the world. The new drugs join a price control list
that covers more than 500 drugs.
The move comes after a parliamentary committee said in April
that the scope of price control needed to be enlarged even
further. In India, the majority of people live on less than $2 a
day and health insurance is scarce.
But a study conducted by healthcare research firm IMS and
sponsored by the main business association of multinational
drugmakers operating in India argues that price controls are not
an effective strategy to improve healthcare access for Indian
patients.
Price caps benefit high-income patients rather than the
low-income patients and put pressure on profit margins for small
and mid-sized companies, said the study, which was released on
Tuesday.
