CORRECTED-India extends price caps to two antibiotics

(Corrects to say price caps extended to 2 drugs rather than 39 in the headline, first and second paragraph, corrects to say more than 500 drugs listed in the price control list in second paragraph and deletes second and fourth paragraphs)

MUMBAI, July 16 India has extended price caps to two commonly used antibiotics, in the government's latest effort to improve affordability of medicines.

A notice posted on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) website late on Wednesday detailed the two antibiotics, which extend a price control list that already includes more than 500 medicines. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)