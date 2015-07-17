CORRECTED-India extends price caps to two antibiotics

(Corrects to say price caps extended to 2 drugs rather than 39
MUMBAI, July 16 India has extended price caps to
two commonly used antibiotics, in the government's latest effort
to improve affordability of medicines.
A notice posted on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing
Authority (NPPA) website late on Wednesday detailed the two
antibiotics, which extend a price control list that already
includes more than 500 medicines.
