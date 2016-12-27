INSIGHT-Serial testers and cursory checks: India's flawed generic drug trials business

| HYDERABAD
HYDERABAD Dec 28 Vasudeva Prakash left his job
as a mechanic in Hyderabad three years ago for what he calls a
more lucrative career: taking part in clinical trials on generic
drugs.
For two years, Prakash participated in trials of drugs being
tested to treat HIV/AIDS and other diseases for contract
research organizations (CROs) hired by global pharmaceutical
companies. The drugs tested at Indian CROs have been key in
getting several hundred medicines approved for sale around the
world.
Yet, Prakash did not follow international guidelines for
testing - and the CROs that hired him didn't require him to. He
says that to earn more money he would participate in
back-to-back trials on different drugs with gaps of only a few
weeks or even a few days, instead of waiting the 90 days that
the World Health Organization recommends.
Half of more than a dozen volunteers interviewed by Reuters
across four cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and New
Delhi - also said they waited much less than 90 days between
trials. In the past three-to-four years, they said they spent
several months at a time in different cities so that they could
participate in as many studies as possible.
Prakash provided documentation proving he underwent trials
with short gaps at Apotex Research Pvt Ltd, owned by Canadian
drugmaker Apotex Inc; Lotus Labs, owned by U.S. generics giant
Actavis; Ethics Bio Lab, owned since last year by U.S. drugmaker
Par Pharmaceutical Inc; and India's Semler Research Center Pvt
Ltd, among others. Ethics Bio and Apotex did not respond to
requests for comment. Lotus Labs and Semler said they had
systems in place to check for cross-participation by trial
volunteers.
The guidelines of the WHO, which decides on approvals for
drugs sold in several countries dependent on United Nations
programs for basic medicines, are not legally-binding for the
CROs. While India has guidelines on clinical trials, they don't
specify the length of time participants should take between
trials.
Still, the serial testing of some volunteers is raising new
questions about the level of oversight of India's generic drug
trials industry, after some CROs came under recent international
regulatory scrutiny. Last year, the European Medicines Agency
banned about 700 medicines across Europe after an investigation
revealed data tampering in some trials of generic drugs in
India.
International medical experts said that undergoing
back-to-back trials endangers the health of patients
participating. It can also compromise clinical data gathered
through these trials, on the basis of which drugmakers seek
approval to sell generic medicines around the world.
"The time gap between participation in two different trials
should be 90 days minimum," said Stephanie Croft, a lead
inspector at the WHO. "When is incomplete or incorrect it
could pose a serious risk to patients."
Gyanendra Nath Singh, head of India's national drug
watchdog, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization
(CDSCO), said that it has been trying to inspect more CROs in
the past two years. The watchdog is also considering the
introduction of a track-and-trace system through which patients
can be tracked across CROs, he told Reuters.
"We are emphasizing on good regulatory practices some
reports have shown that the CROs have deviated from (the)
system," said Singh.
India's Health Ministry did not respond to requests for
comment.
GLOBAL REACH
Several large international drugmakers, including Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Mylan NV,
rely on CROs in India to carry out tests on cheaper versions of
branded drugs. The aim of these so-called "bioequivalence"
studies is to gauge whether non-branded drugs are equally safe
and effective. The faster the trials are undertaken, the faster
the drugs can come to market.
In some major markets, such as the United States, being the
first to launch a generic guarantees market exclusivity for a
period of time, which can reap millions more in sales.
International and local regulators have struggled to keep
its oversight in line with the growth of an industry that
expanded rapidly in the 2000s, as drugmakers shipped clinical
trial work to India to save money. The market is estimated to
have crossed $1 billion in 2016, according to consultants Frost
and Sullivan.
Over the past two years, international regulators have
suspended or banned medicines tested by four major Indian CROs
after finding manipulation of clinical trial data and other
violations.
Issues found at Indian CROs are "a big problem that is
gaining more and more attention from all sorts of agencies,"
said Anders Fuglsang, a consultant and former regulator long
involved in audits and inspections of CROs around the world on
behalf of international regulatory agencies and companies.
Last year, the European Union banned about 700 medicines
that had been approved based on clinical trial data provided by
GVK Biosciences, then India's largest CRO. European regulators
said they found GVK had manipulated data concerning the heart
readings of patients taking part in the study. GVK denied any
violation, but several large drugmakers that had won drug
approvals based on GVK's data were asked to re-apply for
approval with fresh evidence.
Such re-testing is a headache for drugmakers, as it is
expensive, and delays lead to a loss in sales, said Nilesh
Gupta, managing director of India's Lupin Ltd, which
was one of the companies to be affected by a U.S. ban on trials
by Semler earlier this year.
GVK, part of the Indian conglomerate GVK Group, has since
limited its business interests in the generic drugs testing
business, said Shankar Chelluri, a spokesman for the company.
Overall, sentiment towards the generic drug trials business is
weak, Chelluri said.
Another CRO, Quest Life Sciences, was found last year to
have manipulated clinical data on certain trials, according to
inspection reports from the WHO and the UK's medicines
authority. The Spanish and German regulators had also found
problems with Quest's trials, and the WHO said it found Quest
had falsified data on drugs including the antibiotic doxycycline
hyclate and HIV/AIDS drugs lamivudine, zidovudine and
nevirapine.
Quest managing director T.S. Jaishankar said his CRO, which
has conducted dozens of generic drug trials for companies
including India's top drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
, has since invested heavily in improving its systems
and been cleared by all international regulators. In a response
to Reuters, a spokeswoman for the European Medicines Agency said
they were "closely monitoring" the involvement of Quest in the
drug approval applications they receive.
India, like other countries, has ethics committees - groups
of independent experts - meant to approve the design and conduct
of clinical trials. Their stamp of approval is required by
foreign regulators considering allowing a generic drug to be
sold. However, these committees depend on the CROs for
reimbursement in exchange for reviewing trials. Three members of
different committees Reuters spoke to said national guidelines
did not clearly define their roles and responsibilities.
In the wake of trial data manipulation scandals at CROs in
the past three years, many large drugmakers including Swiss firm
Novartis, have been shifting more critical trials back
to the United States and Europe, according to consultants and
industry executives.
Novartis is also ramping up its own checks of Indian CROs,
said Bodo Lutz, a data integrity officer at the Swiss firm.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Hyderabad in July,
he said: "We can't rely on the regulators ... we're increasing
our own audits."
VOLUNTEERING "LIKE AN ADDICTION"
Prakash, the former mechanic, said he was never asked by
CROs, and their 'agents' who approached him for studies, about
whether he had recently taken part in another trial.
"Everybody does it. Once you start getting the money, it's
very hard to quit. It's like an addiction," said Prakash.
He said after the first study, he began to regularly receive
messages on his phone and Facebook, often from agents working on
behalf of CROs, informing him about ongoing clinical trials
where volunteers were required. Such messages included three key
things: the city where the trial was being conducted, the total
pay offered, and the "blood loss", or the amount of blood the
volunteer will need to provide.
Venkatesh, from the southern city of Tirupathi, described
travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad and then to Bangalore and
Mangaluru for different trials.
"I know of several people who participate in three or four
trials in the same month," said Venkatesh, who stopped
volunteering two months ago and has since married. He did not
want to be referred to by his full name.
Prakash said he was paid 10,000-30,000 rupees ($147-$441)
per trial, depending on the duration and type. He stopped
participating after his health began to deteriorate last year at
age 25.
He now works at a call centre earning 20,000 rupees a month,
but, despite knowing the risks, entered two more trials recently
to raise cash.
"I needed some money desperately so I did it, but I won't do
it again," he said.
($1 = 68.005 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by
Martin Howell)