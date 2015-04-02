UPDATE 1-India to add more AIDS, TB drugs to essential medicines list -sources

* Revised list likely to be out in next six months
* Likely to include all AIDS, TB drugs on govt programmes
(Add details, companies, comments)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, April 2 India is likely to add more
HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis drugs to its list of essential
medicines that are subject to price caps, people directly
involved in the process said, in a move to improve affordability
of drugs to treat the deadly diseases.
All the drugs on the government's HIV/AIDS and TB control
programmes are likely to be added in the list, the people said.
India provides a number of key HIV/AIDS and TB medicines for
free under the government's disease control programmes through
state-run clinics and distribution centres.
But many patients, particularly those with TB, prefer more
expensive private clinics as treatment is widely considered of
higher quality. The private sector accounts for about 80 percent
of India's healthcare delivery market.
India has about 2.2 million TB patients, the highest in the
world, and an estimated 2.1 million are afflicted with HIV/AIDS.
The additional HIV/AIDS and TB medicines would join a list
of nearly 400 essential drugs under price control in India,
where more than 70 percent of people live on under $2 a day and
health insurance is scarce.
The revised list of essential medicines could be announced
in the next six months, said four members of a health ministry
panel that was set up to review the list that was last revised
in 2011.
The people, who declined to name the medicines that could be
added, did not want to be identified as the additions have not
been finalised.
Y.K. Gupta, vice chairman of the panel, declined to comment
on new drugs that would be part of the list and said the
discussions were ongoing.
"We are reviewing drugs across therapy areas, and there
could be additions as well as deletions to the 2011 list," said
Gupta. "We will have better clarity on when the list could be
out by the end of April."
Indian drugmakers Cipla Ltd, privately held Emcure
Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Hetero Healthcare Ltd are among the
major companies selling HIV/AIDS drugs in India.
TB drugs are sold by domestic firms such as Lupin Ltd
, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, as well as foreign
firms such as Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc and
Novartis AG.
Some firms could stop making the drugs if they feel the drug
prices are capped too low, said S. Srinivasan, a health activist
with All India Drug Action Network, a group of non-profit
organisations working to improve access to essential medicines.
"The aim is to improve affordability, but the effect of
price control is unpredictable," Srinivasan said.
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)