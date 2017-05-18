UPDATE 1-India's drug pricing regulator clamps down on drug cocktails

* Pricing regulator queries 65 domestic and global
drugmakers
* Tells drugmakers to respond by June 15
* Action targets 300 medicines India categorises as
essential
(Adds industry comment, details of companies)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator
has demanded explanations from 65 domestic and global drugmakers
for selling new forms of essential diabetes and antibiotic drugs
without its approval.
The move could bring penalties for the drugmakers, among
them Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, Novartis
and Indian firms such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
and Lupin, the National Pharmaceutical
Pricing Authority (NPPA) said on its website.
Wednesday's action is the pricing authority's latest move to
tighten control of drug prices, piling pressure on drugmakers
grappling with slowing growth in international markets. It
follows a February order capping prices of cardiac stents.
"These companies have launched formulations by altering (an
essential drug) ... without even applying for price approval
from NPPA as required," it said in its notice.
The action targets a group of more than 300 medicines that
India defines as essential, whose prices it controls to ensure
they are affordable. By law, drugmakers must seek NPPA approval
for new dosages or combinations of such drugs.
Many companies are flouting the rule, however, the regulator
said, adding that it had asked them for details of drug sales
and pricing by a deadline of June 15, after which it would take
action.
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the largest drug
industry grouping, will wait for the companies named to confirm
the data the regulator used, the industry body's
secretary-general, D.G. Shah, told Reuters in a statement.
India's largest drugmaker by sales, Sun Pharma, will check
every product listed in the regulator's notice to ascertain its
status and respond in time, a spokesman told Reuters.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, another drugmaker named
in the notice, aims to respond to the pricing authority at the
earliest, a company spokesman said in an email.
Other companies contacted individually did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
It was not clear if many of the drugs had approval from the
central drug regulator, the pricing authority added.
"It is also not clear whether these formulations have the
approval of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation and
whether these are rational or irrational combination drugs," it
said, referring to India's main drug regulator.
About half the medicines sold in India are cocktails of two
or more drugs in fixed doses, known as fixed-dose combinations.
The health ministry banned hundreds of such drug cocktails
last year, as being lacking in therapeutic efficacy and
regulatory approval, besides having potential to cause harm.
The industry filed hundreds of lawsuits against the
government, obtaining stay orders on the ban, and the Supreme
Court will hear the cases collectively from July.
Until then, the law allows the NPPA, a part of India's
chemicals ministry, to fine offending companies and recover the
overcharged amounts.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha
and Clarence Fernandez)