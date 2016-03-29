India approves foreign investment in e-commerce sector

MUMBAI, March 29 India on Tuesday approved 100
percent foreign investment in marketplace e-commerce companies,
formalising rules for the first time for the multi-billion
dollar sector.
After years of protectionist policies, India started opening
up its retail sector in 2011 but so far had not laid down
explicit rules governing foreign investment in the fast-growing
e-commerce segment.
In a notification on Tuesday, India's commerce ministry said
it would allow 100 percent foreign direct investment in
marketplace e-commerce companies, which would also be allowed to
provide services including warehousing, inventory and payments
processing to merchants.
However, the notification said e-commerce companies would
not be allowed to influence prices of the goods sold on their
website, and that not more than 25 percent of goods sold can
come from a single merchant.
The ministry also said foreign investment in inventory-based
e-commerce companies, where goods sold are owned by the online
retailer, would still not be allowed.
Global e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc along with
home grown but foreign-funded rivals Flipkart and Snapdeal have
been operating marketplace e-commerce companies that do not own
inventory, but instead act as platforms connecting buyers and
sellers through support services and for a commission.
"An explicit position from the government on where it stood
with reference to e-commerce has been long overdue. In that
sense, it is good that some clarity has been provided," said
Vivek Gupta, a partner at BMR Advisors.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has forecast Indian e-commerce
will surge to $220 billion in value of goods sold by 2025 from
about $11 billion last year, outpacing growth in bricks and
mortar retail.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by Susan Thomas)