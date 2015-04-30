Free medical for in-laws helps Indian tech start-ups woo talent back from America

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI May 1 After losing top engineering
talent for years to America's tech heartland of Silicon Valley,
India is luring them back as an e-commerce boom sparks a
thriving start-up culture, unprecedented pay, and perks
including free healthcare for in-laws.
India's IT industry has long been seen as a back-office
backwater, even by its own engineers who started moving abroad
in their droves in the 1970s. That is now changing.
The e-commerce sector, led by companies such as Flipkart and
Snapdeal, attracted more than $5 billion of investment last
year, Morgan Stanley says, compared with less than $2 billion in
2013.
That growth is fuelling the hunt for talent to drive the
next stage of expansion - for many, an initial public offering
or a push into overseas markets.
"The appetite for finding engineering talent ... is great,"
said George Kaszacs of Silicon Valley-based headhunters Riviera
Partners, who helps Indian startups scout for potential hires.
The number of returnees is small, but they represent a sign
of the early emergence on the global stage of Indian upstarts.
Indian companies such as Snapdeal, Inmobi and Zomato each say
they have hired between a handful to as many as 20 people from
Silicon Valley in the past five years.
India's biggest e-commerce company, Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N),
recently hired two senior executives from Google Inc
in California, both engineers of Indian origin, for its
headquarters in Bengaluru in southern India.
Flipkart did not disclose their pay, but headhunters say
renumeration packages can reach $1 million over 3-4 years.
Headhunter Kaszacs said several factors are drawing Indians
back home, including the chance to join a fast-growing start-up.
Joining bonuses, stock options and other perks were also
helping.
The chance to live close to parents and other relatives is
another factor drawing Indian executives back home - an
important consideration in India's close knit family system.
For Tanmay Saksena, who heads online ordering at restaurant
review website Zomato, similarities between the Indian and
Silicon Valley start-up culture helped him decide to return
after eight years away.
"Of course your base pay is not the main driver, it is
equity and you join a start-up because you think it will do
well," Saksena said.
Other executives moved for similar reasons, saying the
chance to work for a thriving start-up offset the challenges of
everyday living in India's chaotic cities.
In return, companies are going all out to make settling back
as easy as can be.
InMobi, a mobile phone advertising platform, provides summer
camps for kids and meetings where spouses can socialise with one
another. It offers health insurance not just for employees and
their spouse, but their in-laws too, which Abhay Singhal says is
a big hit.
"One thing that unfortunately India does not have great
answers to yet is the quality of living outside of work,"
Singhal, one of the founders of the company, said.
"The professional still has his days to spend in the office
but the spouse and kids... that becomes a very big issue."
Snapdeal said in a couple of instances the company had even
helped spouses search for jobs.
"There will be systemic issues everywhere," Punit Soni, who
joined Flipkart from Google as its chief product officer, told
Reuters in March.
"I took up the job because it was the most interesting thing
I could do."
