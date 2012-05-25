Foreign cos pulling more money out of India-Nomura

MUMBAI May 25 Foreign direct investment, the
sort of sticky long-term money India craves to fund its current
account deficit and build up its infrastructure, may not be so
stable after all.
According to a Nomura report, multinational companies have
been pulling money out of India at an accelerating rate, moving
$10.7 billion out of the country in 2011, up from $7.2 billion
in 2010 and just $3.1 billion in 2009.
Outward flows are bad news for a country that this week saw
its rupee currency hit a new record low as investors
worry about its hefty fiscal and current account shortfalls,
slowing economic growth and policy gridlock.
Still, corporate funds continue to enter India even as
existing investors exit. Inbound foreign direct investment
surged 88 percent to a record $36.5 billion in the fiscal year
that ended in March, according to official data.
"Global deleveraging may have forced companies to sell their
Indian assets and repatriate funds to their home country,"
Nomura analysts wrote in the Friday note.
"At the same time, domestic push factors such as slowing
potential growth, the high cost of doing business and regulatory
uncertainty have weakened the investment climate, likely causing
this erosion. This is not a good sign."
Telecoms companies Etisalat of Abu Dhabi and
Bahrain Telecommunications Co are leaving India after
their mobile phone licences were among those ordered cancelled
by an Indian court amid a corruption probe.
New York Life recently exited its 26 percent
stake in an Indian insurance venture with Max India
for $530 million, while U.S. mutual fund giant Fidelity
Worldwide Investment recently struck a deal to unload its India
unit to local company L&T Finance Holdings.
Foreign companies have been increasingly frustrated by
regulatory uncertainty and a lack of reforms. Rules that would
allow foreign companies into the supermarket and airline
industries are stalled.
Vodafone, the world's biggest mobile carrier, has
repeatedly clashed with authorities in India, which is trying to
collect more than $2 billion in taxes from it through a
retroactive law change, even after India's highest court ruled
in the company's favour.
Vodafone, the biggest overseas corporate investor in India,
has said it will not walk away.
The Nomura report said the services, manufacturing and real
estate sectors probably saw "the maximum outflow".