RPT-WRAPUP 1-India sees further signs of slowdown; deficit goal in doubt

* India factory growth weakest in 20 months
* Panel cites "challenge" in meeting fiscal targets
* Maruti Suzuki posts record drop in July car sales
* Morgan Stanley cuts India growth forecast to 7.2 pct
By Manoj Kumar and Anooja Debnath
NEW DELHI/BANGALORE, Aug 1 India's economy
showed further signs of slowdown on Monday, with July factory
expansion the weakest in 20 months, a government panel cutting
its growth forecasts and its top car maker posting a steep drop
in sales.
Morgan Stanley also became the latest bank to cut its
outlook for Asia's third-largest economy, predicting economic
growth in the fiscal year that ends in March of 7.2 percent,
from 7.7 percent earlier.
"A combination of factors - including persistently high
inflation, higher cost of capital, cut in the ratio of fiscal
spending to GDP, a weak global capital markets environment, and
slow pace of investment - will cause a further slowdown in
growth," Morgan Stanley economist Chetan Ahya wrote on Monday.
The HSBC Markit Business Activity Index , based
on a survey of around 500 companies, fell to 53.6 in July from
55.3 in June, its third straight decline, although it remained
above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the
28th consecutive month.
Monday's July PMI reading reflected the impact of a steady
rise in domestic interest rates as well as the dampening of
demand from key markets such as the United States and the euro
zone, which are reeling from their own respective debt crises.
A top Indian government economic advisory panel on Monday
cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 8.2
percent, from a 9 percent target in February. The central bank
expects growth of roughly 8 percent this fiscal year.
The prime minister's Economic Advisory Council also said
that meeting fiscal targets set in the government's annual
budget "present a significant challenge."
It said India's fiscal deficit could touch 4.7 percent in
the year to March 2012, slightly above New Delhi's target of 4.6
percent, and advised stronger measures to increase revenue
intake and cut spending.
Private economists have long been skeptical of the deficit
goal, and investors expect the government to increase borrowing
this year.
"We see challenges not just from expenditure but also in
terms of revenue," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes
Bank in Mumbai.
The Indian economy grew at 8.5 percent in the fiscal year
that ended in March.
Economists have trimmed their growth forecasts for major
Asian economies, including China, for this year and next.
COSTS, RATES WEIGH
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week raised interest
rates by a higher than expected 50 basis points, its 11th
increase since March 2010, and stuck to its anti-inflationary
stance, rattling markets and prompting economists to increase
their expectations for further rate increases this year.
Despite the steady rise in rates, headline wholesale price
index inflation was 9.44 percent in June, more than
twice the central bank's comfort level.
Inflation will remain around 9 percent until October, and
ease to 6.5 percent by March, the advisory panel said, adding
that the central bank "will have to continue a tight monetary
policy till inflation shows definite signs of decline."
Rising costs, interest rates and fuel prices are putting a
dent in Indian car sales, which had jumped 30 percent in the
fiscal year that ended in March.
Maruti Suzuki , which sells nearly half of the
passenger cars in India, posted a record 25 percent drop in July
sales as production of a popular sedan was crimped by a shift in
its manufacturing facility.
India has seen a marked slowdown recently with industrial
output growing at a feeble 5.6 percent in May, its
slowest in nine months.
The steepest fall in Monday's PMI report was in new orders,
which dropped to 54.5 in July from of 60.1 previously.
Input prices rose sharply in July, driven by higher raw
material costs, causing manufacturers to charge more for their
products, the PMI survey showed. Sub-indexes for both input and
output prices remained at elevated levels.
"These numbers confirm that inflation pressures remain
firmly in place despite the ongoing moderation in growth. The
RBI will, therefore, have to maintain its tightening bias for a
while still to anchor inflation expectations," said Leif
Eskesen, chief economist for India and ASEAN at HSBC.
India's parliament is set to tackle economic reforms in a
legislative session that starts this week, but political
wrangling and the fallout of ongoing corruption scandals could
strangle hopes for swift progress.
The worsening economic outlook adds pressure on the
government of Prime Minister Manmohan to push through reforms
that would bolster investment to add capacity and clear supply
bottlenecks in sectors such as infrastructure and agriculture.
