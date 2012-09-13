UPDATE 2-India tackles fuel subsidies to ward off downgrade

By Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India raised the price of
heavily subsidised diesel on Thursday to rein in its fiscal
deficit and counter the threat of becoming the first of the big
emerging economies to be downgraded to junk.
The long-awaited decision follows intense pressure on Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh to plug one of the biggest drains on the
treasury. It was greeted with elation by investors and raised
expectations of more reforms to reverse an investment slump and
revive a sluggish economy.
But the fuel price increase caused an instant political
backlash. A leading partner in the ruling coalition announced a
protest march at the weekend and the main opposition party
called the move "financial terror".
Protests earlier this year over petrol price and railway
fare hikes prompted Singh to partially roll them back.
"Nobody wants to put pressure on people but the subsidy bill
had risen so high that this became inevitable," Pawan Kumar
Bansal, minister for parliamentary affairs, told Reuters. "This
is an essential step to revive the economy and the investors'
confidence."
A cabinet committee increased diesel prices by 5 rupees per
litre from Friday. That translates as a 14 percent rise,
including taxes. The hike is the first in 15 months.
The committee also decided to limit the number of subsidised
cooking gas cylinders per household to six per year, a move seen
as hitting the poor hard. Any LPG cylinders bought over this
ceiling will be at market rates, which could almost double the
price.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch said earlier
this year that a widening deficit had put India on the brink of
losing the investment grade status enjoyed by fellow "BRICS"
Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.
The government hopes the move will help avert a sovereign
credit downgrade, the prime minister's chief economic advisor,
C. Rangarajan, said. "The government has shown it can take hard
decisions, very difficult decisions."
Diesel is one of the main contributors to a subsidy bill
that economists warn could push the country's fiscal deficit
above a target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product.
"It is the first credible step towards fiscal consolidation
that the government has taken, something for which the market
has been waiting for long. It also gives some hope for a rate
cut by the Reserve Bank of India," said Manish Wadhawan,
managing director and head of rates, HSBC, Mumbai.
The central bank holds a monetary policy meeting on Monday
to look at interest rates, some of the highest among large
economies.
Higher diesel prices means higher inflation in the short
term, but the central bank has been clear it wants the
government to slash the fiscal deficit, a structural inflation
driver, before it will tackle rates.
SHIFTING GEAR
After months of policy drift that critics derided as
dithering, Singh's government suddenly shifted gear this week,
by looking afresh at a number of policies stalled by a lack of
consensus within the Congress party and among its allies.
The cabinet's economic panel is due to meet on Friday to
discuss a plan to invite foreign airlines to invest in domestic
carriers and a proposal to sell shares of large state-run firms.
With the first in a series of state elections due within
weeks, Singh is seen as having a narrow window of opportunity to
act on the economy before electoral politics takes over.
Singh's biggest coalition ally, Mamata Banerjee, who last
year forced the government to roll back a policy to allow
foreign supermarket investment in India, said her party was not
consulted and vowed to lead a protest in Kolkata on Saturday.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is likely
to exploit the price hike ahead of elections, also condemned the
move.
"This is financial terror unleashed on the common man by the
government," Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a leader of the main opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, told Reuters. "The economy
has collapsed and the government is passing on that burden to
the people."
Diesel accounts for more than 40 percent of India's refined
fuel consumption. It is subsidised mainly to benefit farmers but
the wide gap with petrol prices has caused the 'dieselisation'
of the economy, with car companies launching diesel versions of
popular models aimed at price-conscious middle class consumers.
Even after the price hike diesel is considerably cheaper
than petrol, meaning demand is unlikely to drop off.
"This (price rise) will not allow gasoline demand to pick up
in India. You will see stagnant growth in passenger vehicles and
solid growth in diesel-based utility vehicles continue in
India," said Praveen Kumar, analyst with FACTS Global Energy.
Three state-run fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corp, Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp -- have together
racked up losses of 405.4 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) in their
first fiscal quarter, four times the loss from a year ago.