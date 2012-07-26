UPDATE 1-India seen holding back on reform; politics, poor monsoon to blame

By Manoj Kumar and Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, July 26 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh is likely to hold off on widely anticipated fuel
subsidy and retail reforms because of renewed opposition from
party colleagues and coalition allies, leaving budget targets in
tatters and rattling investors.
Members of Singh's Congress Party and senior government
officials told Reuters that no movement was expected until at
least the second week of September, despite market expectations
of an announcement this week or the next.
The Indian rupee fell for a fourth successive session
on Wednesday on growing worries of dithering on policy reform.
Despite consultations with partners and state governments,
it was not clear how Singh would be able to build a consensus on
opening the $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets
like Wal-Mart Stores or on increasing fuel prices.
"Such an announcement will not be made unless a political
consensus is reached," one party leader said.
A senior civil servant with knowledge of the reform agenda
said "efforts are on" to allay fears of coalition allies and
party members. He declined to give a timetable for implementing
the policies.
A month-long session of parliament starts on Aug. 8. While
the government does not need parliamentary approval for the
reforms, many Congress politicians said the party would find it
hard to stomach protests from allies and the opposition.
Singh took over the finance ministry portfolio after Pranab
Mukherjee resigned in June to contest and later win election to
the largely ceremonial role of the nation's president.
The architect of India's initial economic reforms in the
1990s, Singh has promised to revive the "animal spirit" of the
economy and many investors had expected him to move in the
period between Mukherjee's election on July 19 and the opening
of what is dubbed as the monsoon session of parliament.
Changing rules to allow multi-brand foreign retailers to
operate in India was expected to be the first major
announcement. But that plan hit fresh opposition from the
Samajwadi (Socialist) Party, a Congress ally.
"We urge the government not to open up the retail trade to
FDI (foreign direct investment) any further," Samajwadi leader
Mulayam Singh Yadav and communist party leaders told Singh in a
letter on Saturday that predicted massive job losses.
Shares of retailers fell as much as 7 percent after the
contents of the letter were made public.
Singh had introduced the retail plan last year but quickly
abandoned it after protests in parliament and on the street.
The plan to reduce subsidies on diesel, kerosene and cooking
gas, that are aimed at India's poor and rural majority, also
looks in trouble because crop yields and farm incomes could be
affected this year by poor rains.
Most Indians work in agriculture and political parties are
loathe to hurt their pockets, especially since inflation has run
at over 7 percent for two years.
Singh's office said this week that the rains in the
June-September monsoon season that irrigate 55 percent of
India's farmlands were likely to be below average. The season
accounts for 75 percent of the country's annual rainfall and
half of that is usually delivered in June and July.
The oil ministry indicated this week that diesel prices
wouldn't be raised before September, and unlikely to cover the
subsidy, putting more pressure on the budget.
ALREADY SPENT
A senior finance ministry official told Reuters delays to
reforms, especially raising heavily-subsidised fuel prices,
meant India would struggle to meet the fiscal deficit target of
5.1 percent of the budget, or $91.4 billion.
The government has already spent most of the $7.6 billion
set aside for fuel subsidies in the 2012-13 fiscal year. To make
matters worse, demand for diesel is expected to rise as farmers
try to cope with poor monsoon rains by pumping more from wells.
Subdued tax income and hiccups in plans to sell stakes in
state-run companies are adding to pressure on the budget and
subsidies for food are also rising, leading the government to
mull asking for $5 billion-$7 billion beyond budgeted subsidy
spending, the official said.
The poor monsoon and dampened investor sentiment means
growth, which was at its lowest in nine years in the March
quarter, is unlikely to rebound any time soon.
Another senior official at the finance ministry said the
2012-13 (April-March) growth target of 7.6 percent will be
revised downward "significantly" and blamed flat industrial
output, and slowdowns in exports and the information technology
sector in the first quarter.
"It is an exceptionally difficult year," the official said.
"Oil prices are stuck at a high level, the current account
deficit is still large enough that capital inflows are not
bouncing back, so it will be difficult for us to do
significantly better," he said.
The central bank has already revised down its growth target
for the year.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said last month that
political obstacles to economic policy meant India risked losing
its investment grade sovereign debt rating.
"The market is ready to give Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
the benefit of doubt for a couple of months," said Jagannadham
Thunuguntla, strategist and head of research, at SMC Global
Securities Limited.
"If there is no action in terms of reforms like FDI in
multi-brand retail or diesel price hike, equity markets would
fall at least 10-15 percent from the current levels," he said.