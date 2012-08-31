UPDATE 3-India's economic growth languishes, worst may be over

* Growth of 5.5 percent slightly beats expectations
* Bond yields rise; data seen reinforcing c.bank's hawkish
stance
* Construction, financial services drive growth
By Frank Jack Daniel and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Indian economic growth
languished near its slowest in three years in the quarter that
ended in June but was slightly better than expected, signalling
the worst may be over for Asia's third largest economy and
dashing investor hopes of an early rate cut.
India's quarterly GDP grew 5.5 percent, driven by a rebound
in construction and financial services, provisional government
data showed on Friday, just above the 5.3 percent
posted in the three months ended in March and slightly higher
than economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.
The number offered little respite for Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh as he struggles to escape a series of political
scandals that have paralysed his economic agenda. Economists do
not foresee a rapid return to boom times in India.
While failing to signal a decisive rebound, the read-out was
viewed by analysts as not weak enough to prod the central bank
to make a near-term cut in interest rates, which have been on
hold since April as it tries to force the government to push
through reforms that would help tame inflation.
"We expect a gradual recovery in growth during the current
fiscal year ending in March 2013, but this recovery is
contingent on structural reforms," said Leif Eskesen, chief
economist for India and ASEAN at HSBC in Singapore. "It will
also depend on the stabilisation of the global economy."
Weak demand in the West has hit Indian exports, but the
heaviest toll on the economy is from government overspending and
a lack of reforms, a point made by both the central bank and
ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's, who threatened to
downgrade India's sovereign ratings to junk.
NO RATES MOVE, YET
Many G20 central banks have been moving to support growth,
but Indian policy interest rates have come down just once in
more than two years and are among the highest of big economies.
Some investors had been optimistic that a weak growth number
would persuade the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut borrowing
costs at its Sept. 17 review, but the slight uptick will bolster
the bank's argument that stubborn inflation is its main concern.
"The RBI still maintains a hawkish bias and rate cuts still
seem some way off," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a currency
strategist at Westpac Bank in Singapore, who said data from
across Asia suggested growth would remain subdued in the
September quarter.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao this week said inflation
remained too high and needed to fall further or risk more damage
to the economy.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield gained
5 basis points to 8.24 percent after the GDP data, while one-
and five-year overnight index swap rates rose 5
basis points each, reflecting disappointed hopes for rate cuts.
Singh's economic advisory panel this month cut its forecast
to 6.7 percent for economic growth in the year to next March
(2012/13), down from a previous forecast of 7.5-8 percent. The
RBI predicts growth of 6.5 percent in the same period.
While the GDP figure is strong by global standards, it is
considered almost recessionary in India, which targets 9 percent
expansion to provide jobs for a bulging young population.
Persistent economic sluggishness was reflected in data on
Friday that showed infrastructure output grew 1.8
percent in July from a year earlier, slower than annual growth
of 3.9 percent in the previous month.
Worried about social unrest if aspirations are not met,
Singh recently called high growth a matter of national security.
But for all the gloom in recent months, plenty of companies
and investors continue to bet on India's longer-term prospects,
especially in sectors driven by domestic demand.
Net foreign institutional investment in Indian stocks and
bonds has quadrupled this year to $16.7 billion, including
nearly $4 billion since the start of July.
Indian stocks are up more than 12 percent this
year, making it one of the best performing major markets in
Asia.
BUDGET CUTS?
Newly reappointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has vowed
to revive an economy he steered through the 2008 credit crunch
with tax cuts. The buzz on his return to the ministry helped a
market rally, further fuelled by a flurry of minor policy moves.
On Friday, he said the decline in fixed investment growth to
0.7 percent in the quarter, from 14.7 percent a year earlier,
was a concern: "It emphasizes once again the need to take quick
decisions to accelerate investments, especially removing all
bottlenecks to investments in the manufacturing sector."
Stung by S&P's warning India may become the first country in
the BRICS group of big emerging markets to lose its investment
grade rating, Chidambaram's ministry is also contemplating
possible budget cuts later in the year.
More far-reaching economic reforms remain elusive, however,
and the government is distracted by a scandal over the
allocation of coalfields that has paralysed parliament.
Singh, the pilot of India's initial reforms as finance
minister in the early 1990s, is committed to slashing
budget-busting subsidies on diesel and other fuels but struggles
to find a good time to make such a politically sensitive move.
A plan to allow foreign supermarkets to sell to India's 1.2
billion people is also bogged down by politics, with many in
Singh's own party opposed to a policy they say will hurt small
shopkeepers.
He has a window to implement unpopular economic policies
after the parliament session finishes next week and before
elections in the state of Gujarat towards the end of the year,
but a drought driving up farm aid casts doubt on that timetable.
India's manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.2 percent
during the quarter, the first of the 2012/13 fiscal year, while
farm output rose 2.9 percent. Construction grew a surprisingly
strong 10.9 percent while the financial services sector was up
10.8 percent, possibly a result of a 50 basis point rate cut
made by the central bank in April.
Some economists expressed surprise that industrial figures
were in positive territory because industrial output data has
shown a series of contractions since March. India often steeply
revises economic data, raising questions about its reliability.
Recently revised GDP data shows a much worse economic
performance than originally thought in the aftermath of the
global financial crisis.