India's new govt promises low and stable tax regime for economic revival

NEW DELHI, July 25 India's new government
pledged on Friday to pursue a low, stable and simple tax regime
as it looks to win back investor confidence and spur economic
activity, both of which have nosedived due to mounting tax
disputes.
A struggle to raise revenues in a sluggish economy and the
pressure to narrow the fiscal deficit to avoid a "junk"
sovereign credit rating had forced the previous administration
to aggressively collect taxes from companies.
Although the drive produced only insignificant increases in
tax receipts, it swelled the total amount of taxes tied up in
disputes and litigation to 4 trillion rupees ($66.6 billion) and
dented corporate sentiment.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would shun
that approach and instead focus on smoother and
investor-friendly tax policy to boost industrial activity and
generate higher revenues.
"We are interested in creating a situation where...we revive
that sentiment back," he told parliament. "My approach has been
that we try and resolve disputes. We try and end arbitrariness.
We try and give as much relief to the vulnerable as possible."
But it remains to be seen how Jaitley will proceed as two
successive years of sub-5 percent growth have hit tax revenues,
making it tougher to deliver on his promise to cut the fiscal
gap to a seven-year low of 4.1 percent of GDP this year.
Customs and factory gate duty receipts recorded an annual
fall in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, increasing
the government's reliance on non-tax receipts.
Jaitley, separately, told lawmakers that the government
would sell stakes during this fiscal year in Steel Authority of
India Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd and Hindustan
Aeronautics to bolster revenues.
RETROSPECTIVE TAX LAW
High-profile tax enforcement actions against global
companies, including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Vodafone
Group Plc and Nokia Oyj have contributed to
an image of India as a country that pursues "tax terrorism".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to shed that tag by
resolving pending disputes and reforming the tax administration
as part of his plan to pull Asia's third-largest economy out of
the longest spell of sub-par growth in a quarter-century.
While Jaitley's maiden budget this month contained several
measures that sought to minimise tax litigation, it did not
scrap the retrospective amendment of laws on indirect transfers.
Corporates have long pleaded with the government to annul
the amendment, introduced in 2012 to reopen a tax dispute worth
more than $2 billion with Vodafone after the Supreme Court had
ruled in favor of the British mobile operator.
Analysts see that move as an unwelcome defining moment in
India's relationship with multinationals, which slowed foreign
investments.
Jaitley assured investors the government would not use that
amendment to create new liabilities, but added pending disputes
arising out of the legislation would be settled by courts.
"I have allowed the judicial process to sort out the past
and for the future we won't allow this problem to take place in
India," he said.
Jaitley also promised to clear the air on implementation of
the controversial rules on tax avoidance introduced by the
previous government, which were deferred by two years. He did
not give a timeline for the decision.
Introduced in 2012, the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR),
were aimed at companies routing money through tax havens such as
Mauritius, but implementation was delayed after an uproar from
investors who feared harassment from tax authorities.
The former lawyer defended his decision to extend excise
duty cuts for cars and other consumer goods until the end of
this year and give tax breaks for individual taxpayers, saying
the move would perk up demand and help an economic rebound.
"Put more money in the hands of average citizens so that his
spending also increases and this larger economic activity will
then lead to an enhancement of the growth rate itself," he said.
Two years of near double-digit inflation, combined with
faltering growth and stagnating wages have crimped India's
domestic-demand driven growth story.
($=60.09 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ron Popeski)