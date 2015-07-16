UPDATE 2-India simplifies foreign investment rules, banks to benefit

* Cabinet oks composite foreign holding cap
* Banks jump on hopes of higher foreign capital inflows
NEW DELHI, July 16 India has simplified rules
for foreign investment in companies by clubbing together
different categories, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on
Thursday, clearing the way for private sector banks to raise
fresh capital.
The move, flagged by Jaitley in his February budget, lifted
shares in lenders like Yes Bank, Axis Bank
and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which will find it easier to
attract foreign capital up to a 74 percent cap.
Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor called the move "a significant
reform for the economy as a whole" that would boost capital
flows and ease investment decisions.
"This will enhance flexibility of various capital raising
options," he said in a statement. Yes Bank, India's No.5 private
sector lender by assets, plans to raise as much as $1 billion by
selling shares to local or foreign investors.
India's dominant state banks are hobbled by bad loans and
need to raise tens of billions of dollars in capital to meet
prudential norms. The private sector is more dynamic, but a
lower cap on foreign portfolio investment had made it difficult
for some to raise capital.
"One of the most important decisions in relation to the
investment is the introduction of composite caps for
simplification of foreign direct investments," Jaitley told
reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Jaitley said foreign direct investment, foreign portfolio
investment and investments by non-resident Indians would be
"clubbed together under a composite cap".
Previously, foreign capital had been subject to varying
restrictions - a legacy of India's socialist past and its
lingering reluctance to allow capital to move freely across its
borders.
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP),
part of the Commerce Ministry, proposed simplifying the
investment rules after Prime Minister Narendra Modi won an
election last year by pledging to boost investment and jobs.
For banks, the shift will lead to an increase in their
effective free float - or the number of shares that can be
easily traded. That in turn would lead to an increase in their
weighting in benchmark indexes tracked by many fund investors.
India has also allowed 100 percent investment in
pharmaceuticals and railway infrastructure under a so-called
automatic route that does not require official approvals.
Sectoral foreign investment caps have been raised in the
insurance and defence sectors to 49 percent. No major deals have
yet been announced, however, reflecting a lack of clarity over
how India treats different types of capital.
