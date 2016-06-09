For India's surging economy, small is beautiful

* Small private firms outperform listed ones, drive GDP
growth
* Higher savings behind private companies' success
* Overall private investments remain weak
* Government spending will remain key for now - senior
official
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Suvashree Choudhury
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 10 For Rohan Sharma,
business has never been better. Sales at his autoparts company
in the western Indian state of Gujarat are booming and the order
book has almost doubled in the past year.
His Bhagirath Coach & Metal Fabricators has just invested
nearly $120,000 in new machinery and plans to spend up to $1.2
million this year to expand capacity.
That's an encouraging sign for Asia's third-largest economy,
where stressed balance sheets at big firms and heavy reliance on
bank credit, which has dried up following a surge in troubled
loans, have stymied efforts to revive private investment.
Sharma does not face such constraints. He says his firm is
debt-free and relies mainly on internal resources to fund
capacity expansion.
A survey from the Reserve Bank of India shows he is not
alone. The annual study of nearly 240,000 unlisted small- and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) found they are saving their way
to growth, helping transform India into the world's
fastest-growing large economy in the past two years.
India has more than 45 million SMEs, accounting for nearly
40 percent of gross domestic product. Most are unlisted, and
their earnings growth has outpaced listed companies for the past
three years.
"We never allowed exuberance to get the better of hard
business logic," Sharma said.
Sales at smaller private firms grew 12 percent in 2014/15,
the central bank survey showed. Sales at listed big companies
rose 1.4 percent over the same period.
Operating profit of the unlisted firms grew an annual 16.6
percent in the year, three times the pace at listed companies,
and they increased their gross savings.
While higher expenses halved net profit growth at private
firms, they still grew at double-digit pace. In contrast, listed
companies struggled with shrinking profits.
Debt-laden big listed firms, meanwhile, are still reluctant
to undertake new investments, and foreign firms can find India's
labyrinthine regulations overwhelming.
Also, infrastructure and resources needed for complex
manufacturing, like roads, skilled labour and consistent power
supply, is often lacking.
That led to a contraction in capital spending in the
January-March quarter. Despite that, strong consumer spending
helped power economic growth of 7.9 percent, the fastest rate
among the world's major economies.
FLEXIBILITY AN ADVANTAGE
"Being a small-scale company has helped us in getting more
orders," said Pramod Patel, managing partner at Reliable Paints.
Patel's company, which supplies industrial paint to the
metals, chemical, auto and defence sectors, saw 25 percent
growth in its order book in the fiscal year ending in March.
"We can customise different paint shades for clients, unlike
big paint companies which can only provide specific paint
shades," he said.
Capacity utilisation at his Gujarat-based factory shot up to
80 percent from 50 percent in 2014/15. Now, Patel is buying new
machines, hiring workers and spending more on marketing.
Helping power smaller firms has been Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's plan to build 10,000 km of new national highways and
upgrade another 50,000 km as part of $32 billion infrastructure
spending this fiscal year.
This has boosted sales of heavy commercial vehicles and, by
extension, auto ancillary companies.
Steel Strips Wheels, for example, reported a 55
percent jump in earnings per share in the fiscal year that ended
in March.
The company, which supplies wheel rims to major automakers,
has seen a big leap in capacity utilization. Its commercial
vehicles wheel plant is now using 95 percent of capacity from
little over 35 percent in 2013/14.
"Today our order book is more than our execution capacity,"
chief financial officer Naveen Sorot said. "So we are planning
to expand our production capacity".
PATCHY RECOVERY
For India to consistently grow at or above 8 percent that it
targets to generate jobs for a rapidly expanding workforce,
major listed enterprises will have to come to the party.
Encouragingly, the infrastructure push has begun to feed
through to the balance sheets of some bigger listed firms.
Corporate earnings at listed non-financial firms in the
March quarter grew 18 percent, the strongest in the past two
years, raising hopes of an improvement in their debt-laden
balance sheets.
Nonetheless, the recovery in investment is patchy. Thermax
Ltd, an engineering company, reported a 15 percent
drop in its order book in the last quarter from a year ago.
With banks increasingly taking action against corporations
that default on loans, a senior government official said
companies are likely to keep a lid on capital outlays unless
they see visible returns on new investments.
"Until then, government spending will have to do the heavy
lifting," the official said.