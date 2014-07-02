Jaitley talks tough on Indian budget, shares hit record highs

* Finance minister warns against 'mindless populism'
* Stock indexes hit all-time highs
* Asset disposals to cover higher deficit - economists
* Focus on capex, squeeze on subsidies
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 2 Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley's warning against "mindless populism" propelled Indian
stocks to record highs on Wednesday, as investors bet that his
maiden budget next week will stabilise the wobbly public
finances.
Jaitley's comments reinforced expectations that he will curb
the state's subsidy bill while taking advantage of the strong
stock market to raise more than $10 billion by selling stakes in
state companies.
The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1.1 percent
to a record high of 25,810, surpassing its previous life high of
25,735.87 hit on June 11. The NSE index too rose 1.1
percent to 7,718, also an all-time high.
Economists do expect some slippage in the headline budget
deficit that Jaitley inherited from the previous government due
to a weak economy, but say the asset disposals should avert any
need to resort to bigger borrowing.
"(The) fiscal deficit is a major challenge," Jaitley told an
audience of accountants on Tuesday evening. "Now India needs a
certain amount of fiscal discipline... there is hope that bold
decisions will be taken now.
"If you indulge in mindless populism, you burden the
exchequer," he added. "It does not work."
PROMISED REVIVAL
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) swept to power in May with a promise to revive the
economy and create jobs after the longest spell of growth below
5 percent in a quarter of a century.
That rate is too slow to create jobs for the 10 million
Indians who enter the workforce every year. Modi's new
government has also had to contend with a food price scare just
as a weak start to the monsoon delays planting of summer crops.
India's wholesale price inflation hit a five-month high of
6.01 percent in May. Meanwhile, headline inflation has
stabilised but "is still beyond the acceptable level", Jaitley
said.
The budget is the government's first chance to implement its
agenda, and investors were impressed by Jaitley's hawkish tone.
Wednesday's rise in the BSE Index extends its gains for
this year to 22 percent.
"The statements and the body language indicate that they are
here for the long run," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of
research and chief strategist at SMC Global Securities Limited.
"The government is giving the right messages and the market
has taken it in its full spirit. We may not see all
announcements in one shot in the budget, but the messages in
between the lines are more important."
SLIPPAGE
The interim budget set by the previous government in
February set a deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic
product for the financial year that began in April.
But, in an indication of the challenges Jaitley faces in
balancing the books, the fiscal gap has already risen to 2.4
trillion rupees ($40 billion), or 45.6 per cent of the full-year
target.
"We can have a higher deficit number, possibly at 4.42
percent (of GDP) without disturbing the borrowing estimates,"
State Bank of India chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in a
research report.
Economists at Deutsche Bank Securities also forecast an
upward revision in the deficit target to 4.3-4.4 percent of GDP,
assuming record revenue of 600-800 billion rupees ($10
billion-$13 billion) from the sale of stakes in state-run
companies.
Finance Ministry officials are locked in pre-budget silence,
meaning that many details of the spending package are unlikely
to become clear until Jaitley addresses parliament on July 10.
But, sources say, work is progressing on plans to sell a 5
percent stake in Steel Authority of India, worth
around $330 million. Disposing of the stake would kick off a
series of deals that could quickly raise funds and impose
greater discipline on India's bloated state industrial sector.
Trimming subsidies - particularly on energy - that cost
nearly 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) will be another
focus as the government seeks to allocate scarce funds to
growth-promoting capital investments.
State Bank of India estimates that every rupee of capital
spending generates 2.45 rupees of GDP - two and a half times the
GDP impact of transfer payments.
That would buy time for the economy to recover and for the
government to widen its revenue base by bring in a general sales
tax, which economists at Deutsche Bank Securities expect to be
introduced in the 2015-16 fiscal year.
