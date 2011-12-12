UPDATE 3-India's industrial output slumps, pressures central bank

* Drop in industrial output deepest since March 2009

* Central bank expected to keep rates on hold on Friday

* But may ease bank reserves, pledge support for funding

* Rupee hits record low, stocks at two-week closing low

* Capital goods production plunges 25.5 percent

By Abhijit Neogy and Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 India's industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions, possibly as soon as Friday.

Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected, another blow for the embattled government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which is struggling to revive India's economic fortunes.

The rupee slipped to a fresh record low and stocks dropped to their weakest close in two-weeks after the data as fears rose Asia's third-biggest economy, running at its slowest pace in more than two years, could be sliding towards a hard landing.

"It is a lot worse than we expected. The nearly two years of monetary tightening is clearly being felt," said Tim Condon, head of Asian economic research at ING in Singapore.

"While India may not be a manufacturing-driven economy, more data prints such as this would be a worrying sign. While we expect a status quo in terms of interest rates from the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) this week, the pressure is clearly building on them to start easing," he said.

The fall in industrial output, an often volatile indicator, was far worse than the 0.5 percent drop economists had forecast in a Reuters poll and marked the steepest decline since March 2009.

Central banks elsewhere, including in China and Brazil, have eased monetary policy as their economies felt the impact of the euro zone's debt woes. But the RBI's job is complicated because inflation remains high.

The central bank has raised interest rates 13 times since early 2010, a policy tightening that has hit growth but done little to counter inflation, which has been above 9 percent all year.

Meanwhile, a series of corruption scandals has left the government unable to break a policymaking gridlock in parliament, stalling reforms and curbing development of the sort of infrastructure sorely needed to boost the economy.

Just last week, Singh made an embarrassing retreat from opening up the retail sector to allow foreign players like Wal-Mart Stores Inc into the supermarket industry.

"With the economy likely to be weaker still, hard-landing risks continue to climb," BNP Paribas wrote in a note.

Indian stocks closed down 2.12 percent, the lowest finish since Nov 25.

The rupee, already reeling from a large current account deficit, fell past 52.73 per dollar to a record low. The currency has dropped nearly 15 percent this year, another headache for the central bank as the unit's weakness fuels imported inflation.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield eased 6 basis points to 8.46 percent, while five-year and one-year swap rates fell 1 basis point each.

LIMITED OPTIONS

India's government has limited room to support the economy as it struggles to hold the reins of its fiscal deficit, which is forecast to reach 5.5 percent of GDP in the year to March 2012, 1 percentage point greater than target.

New Delhi has already unveiled 528 billion rupees of extra borrowing for the rest of this year.

Instead, the data could sway a hawkish central bank to accelerate its swing to easing its policy stance, following in the steps of other central banks around the world.

Data on Wednesday is forecast to show inflation remains above 9 percent, so the RBI is not expected to begin cutting interest rates at its mid-quarter review on Friday.

Instead, some watchers expect it to lower the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, in order to ease tight market liquidity, or pledge more support for short-term funding markets.

Still, Wednesday's wholesale prices data is expected to show that inflation is heading down. A Reuters poll suggests it fell in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent in October, as food prices declined to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

"We think WPI, and the market now thinks, that WPI inflation is going to show its first meaningful decline in about 18 months, and that, therefore, this is going to be a very dovish week for India," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, an economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.

"Does that mean we are going to get a cut at the next meeting? I very much doubt it. I think they will want to see, A: if this is just a temporary blip and, B: they would want to see if they get further slowing in WPI inflation," he said.

Much will depend on if and how quickly inflation eases. Analysts expect the RBI to start cutting interest rates next year if inflation eases below 7 percent.

DEEPENING GLOOM

The data showed that capital goods production, which includes things like machinery and so acts as a barometer of investment, plunged 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

That is an ominous sign, said Ramesh Chandak, chief executive of builder KEC International and president of the Indian Electricals & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).

"The real concern is that the capital investments are not coming in today. This is going to further have a negative impact on IIP numbers. We expect the situation to deteriorate further," he told Reuters.

Manufacturing output, which contributes about 76 percent to industrial production, fell 6 percent from a year earlier, reflecting weak demand at home and overseas.

Labour unrest at Maruti Suzuki, the country's dominant auto maker, saw it lose production of over 40,000 cars worth about $500 million during October, which may have been a drag on overall industrial activity.

Mining output fell 7.2 percent, hurt by policy and regulatory uncertainties. Consumer non-durables output shrank an annual 1.3 percent.

The data adds credence to some expectations that India will struggle to reach even 7 percent growth this year, which would be the weakest pace in three years, or since the global financial crisis.

India's finance ministry slashed its growth forecast on Friday for the year ending in March to between 7.25 and 7.75 percent from 9 percent estimated in February.