Inflation adds to headaches for Indian central bank chief's first meeting

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 When he holds only his first
policy review this week, India's new central bank chief has to
confront what may well prove to be the biggest challenge of his
time in office.
Raghuram Rajan has already warned he does not have a "magic
wand" to deal with India's economic crisis, but dubbed "The Guv"
by a gushing Indian media, hopes are high he can find a formula
to stabilise the rupee, calm inflationary pressure and at the
same time spark a revival in economic growth.
But first he will have to deal with the outcome of a pivotal
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed is likely to announce measures to rein in its massive
economic stimulus, an expected policy tapering that has already
sparked an emerging market selloff contributing to the rupee's
fall to a record low.
In a reminder of the economic pressures facing the Reserve
Bank of India, wholesale inflation data on Monday is expected to
show price pressures at a six-month high.
It is the last major data point before the former IMF chief
economist, who famously predicted the global financial crisis,
holds his first policy meeting on Friday.
"These data points will not mean much for the upcoming RBI
monetary policy as their hands are tied at this stage and a lot
will depend on what comes out of the (Fed) meeting," said Rupa
Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
The Fed is expected to reduce its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme, but financial markets are uncertain about
the extent of the reduction.
Concerns that India, along with other emerging markets, will
see reduced capital inflows once the Fed trims its stimulus
programme have been a major factor in the rupee's slump.
Many analysts say the economy is more vulnerable than most
because of a record current account deficit and a fiscal
deficit, both bloated by the increasing cost of oil imports as
global crude prices are rising.
IMPORTED INFLATION
New Delhi is contemplating a near 10 percent hike in diesel
prices soon to ease its oil subsidy burden, government officials
have told Reuters.
Disruption in supplies of vegetables and onions due to
summer rains has exacerbated price pressures.
"It looks like over the next few months WPI inflation might
be headed up towards 9-10 percent," said Daniel Martin, Asia
Economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.
That makes the central bank's job more difficult because
measures to stifle inflation, such as raising interest rates,
could at the same time undermine economic growth, already
strained and running at a decade low.
That partly explains why the central bank has not raised its
policy rate to support the rupee, unlike Brazil and Indonesia.
Instead, it forced up short-term rates.
Rajan, who has received the sort of media attention usually
reserved for Bollywood stars, stunned financial markets on his
first day in the job on Sept. 4 by announcing a blaze of
measures to support the currency and open up markets that
triggered a rebound in the rupee and stock markets.
The rupee has recovered more than 6 percent against the
dollar since Sept 3. Indian stocks have gained about 8 percent
since then. The euphoria spread beyond financial markets.
India's top dairy brand, Amul, launched an ad slogan: "Welcome
Raghuramul Rajan!".