Faster than China? India's road, rail drive could lay doubts to rest

NEW DELHI, June 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
reformist, but hard-up government has begun a splurge on road
and rail building that analysts say could remove doubts over
whether economic growth in India really is overtaking China.
Having roughly doubled spending allocations for roads and
bridges in fiscal 2015/16, and raised the rail budget by a
third, Modi is banking on India going faster.
"They have acknowledged that infrastructure is the big
elephant in the room," said Vinayak Chatterjee, head of
infrastructure services company Feedback Infra.
"Once these measures are implemented, the elephant would
start dancing, and with it the overall economy."
Modi's chief economic advisor, Arvind Subramanian, reckons
growth could increase by more than one percentage point this
year provided ministries don't underspend, though the central
bank saw it adding just half a point.
Data released on Friday showed the economy grew 7.5 percent
in the quarter ending in March, easily outpacing China. Many
economists suspect, however, that the government statisticians'
new way of counting GDP overstates how well India is doing.
Those worries might fade if Subramanian is right about the
impact infrastructure spending will have on India's
under-achieving economy.
Success rests on whether ministries spend the extra $11
billion they were allocated for infrastructure this fiscal year.
They got off to a fast start in April, spending $6 billion of
the $38 billion capital expenditure budget for 2015/16.
STEPPING UP
The government has prioritised unblocking infrastructure
projects that had gathered dust because of either an obstructive
bureaucracy, a lack of private sector investment, or in some
cases public interest litigation.
Weighed down with heavy debt, and having posted their worst
results in five years, big Indian corporates are in little rush
to make fresh investments, while public sector banks may require
recapitalisation before they are ready to lend the sums needed.
That has made the government step up to the plate.
Take Delhi's Eastern Peripheral Expressway, for example.
Part of a six-lane ring-road for the capital, the project was
first mooted nine years ago but failed to attract private
bidders. Unwilling to wait any longer, the road ministry intends
spending almost $1 billion building the 135 kilometre loop.
Last month, the cabinet approved a policy that will provide
private developers with a $470 million bailout in order to
complete 16 highways.
The government has also put $3 billion of seed capital into
a new infrastructure fund, with the hope of attracting up to $30
billion of private money.
Some rules have been eased for the private sector, and
financially stressed companies are now allowed to exit projects.
And in future, public tenders will only be launched after
all approvals have been secured - addressing a major reason why
so many projects stalled.
As a result the government hopes road building will
accelerate to 30 km a day by the end of next year from 12 km at
present, as it plans to award projects for 10,000 km of road
this year, up 25 percent from a year earlier.
Some bureaucrats suspect that the government has
underestimated how much money is needed. Planned road projects
alone will cost $17 billion this year compared with a budget
allocation of about $7 billion. To cover most of the gap, the
road ministry plans to raise a $7 billion loan.
"We don't have enough money to build all these roads," Rohit
Kumar Singh, a mid-level bureaucrat at the ministry, told
Reuters. "We need to leverage private sector funding."
A clear, consistent policy on tolls needs to be put in
place for the private sector to become more active, Virendra
Mhaiskar, managing director of IRB Infrastructure Developers
Ltd, one of India's largest road builders, told Reuters.
"You have to create an environment where investors and
lenders can make a return," Mhaiskar said.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Simon Cameron-Moore)