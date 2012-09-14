版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:09 BJT

India allows foreign supermarkets to invest in retail chains-TV

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 TV stations reported India had opened its retail sector to foreign supermarkets on Friday, a major economic reform that has been stalled for months by political gridlock in New Delhi.

