Telecoms company Avaya files for bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
NEW DELHI Jan 30 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday he hoped the opposition Congress party will come round to backing a proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) that it has opposed despite being the first to propose the reform.
"I hope they are flexible and see the rationale behind passing GST," Jaitley said in an interview at the Economic Times Global Business Summit.
Jaitley reiterated a reassurances that India would not pursue foreign companies with new retroactive tax claims, adding that he would like to see the few remaining disputes resolved "as expeditiously as possible." (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
Jan 19 A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators are expected on Thursday to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a man whose Tesla collided with a truck while he was using its semi-autonomous driving system and not seek a vehicle recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.