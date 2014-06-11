India's exports rise 12.4 pct in May - govt

NEW DELHI, June 11 India's exports rose 12.4 percent in May over the previous year - the sharpest rise in 6 months - helped by a weaker rupee, government data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in May reached $28 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

However, the trade deficit stood at $11.23 billion, up from $10.09 billion in April. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon and Douglas Busvine)