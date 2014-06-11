India's exports rise 12.4 pct in May - govt

UPDATE 7-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds Wales holiday, market moves, Deutsche Bank)
NEW DELHI, June 11 India's exports rose 12.4 percent in May over the previous year - the sharpest rise in 6 months - helped by a weaker rupee, government data showed on Wednesday.
Exports in May reached $28 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
However, the trade deficit stood at $11.23 billion, up from $10.09 billion in April. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon and Douglas Busvine)
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds Wales holiday, market moves, Deutsche Bank)
* To buy Intentional Software, a company "focused on creating a platform for a new generation of team productivity apps" - blog Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oREYYw) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 18 Houlihan Lokey is opening an office in Dubai in the second quarter aiming to capitalise on opportunities in finance, M&A and other advisory work in the Middle East and Africa, an executive at the company told Reuters.