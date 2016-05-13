India's trade deficit narrows for fourth straight month in April

NEW DELHI May 13 India's trade deficit narrowed for the fourth straight month in April to $4.84 billion, as plunging imports offset a fall in exports, data showed on Friday.

Imports shrank an annual 23.10 percent to $25.41 billion last month. Exports, meanwhile, dropped 6.74 percent year-on-year to $20.57 billion.

Imports of oil as well as gold recorded steep falls during the month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)