Cronyism charges fly as Gandhi daughter joins election fray

* Opposition party accuses Gandhi husband of undue wealth
* Stock prices affected for companies with perceived links
to politicians
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, April 28 India's main opposition
party has used the emergence of Priyanka Gandhi as a star
election campaigner for the troubled Congress party to criticise
the wealth amassed by her businessman husband and score points
in a wrangle over crony capitalism.
Cosy ties between business and politics are a big issue in
the elections after a run of scandals weakened the Congress-led
government, paralysed decision-making and stifled investment.
Gandhi, who bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother,
former prime minister Indira Gandhi, is seen by many as the
Congress party's best hope to revive its fortunes after a
lacklustre campaign led by her brother, the standard-bearer for
the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Halfway through the five-week election, the party thrust her
into the limelight after opinion polls showed the Congress-led
government was set for a crushing defeat at the hands of
opposition candidate Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP).
She went on the offensive at the weekend, mocking the stocky
Hindu nationalist's boast that India needed a strong leader like
him to bring change: "A 56-inch chest is not needed to run this
country, a big heart is needed to run it," she said.
That brought a swift response from the BJP, which stepped up
its offensive on her husband, Robert Vadra, with a mocking video
alleging that states ruled by the Congress party had awarded him
sweetheart land deals.
"Farmers cannot clear their debt all their lives, but the
son-in-law became a billionaire overnight. We want to know what
is the Robert Vadra model of business," BJP spokesman Ravi
Shankar Prasad said.
It demanded an explanation for how Vadra had built up a real
estate portfolio worth billions of rupees over the past five
years and questioning his links to real estate developers DLF
. The video showed a well-dressed Vadra working out,
contrasting it with poor farmers whose land he bought.
DLF denies any wrongdoing in its dealings with Vadra.
Seeking to take the moral high ground, Congress has in turn
suggested infrastructure billionaire Gautam Adani was granted
favours in the state of Gujarat, where Modi has been chief
minister since 2001.
Adani told Reuters in a recent interview that the state may
have been a facilitator for his business, but working with the
government did not make him a crony capitalist.
Regardless, the perception of close ties has affected both
companies. DLF shares have crashed 13 percent so far in April,
underperforming rivals, with traders blaming the losses on the
company's perceived links to Congress. Adani Enterprises
market value has jumped by 79 percent since February,
outperforming rivals.
Vadra has previously come under scrutiny for land
transactions that anti-graft activists say were helped by local
politicians and officials in the Congress-ruled states of
Haryana and Rajasthan.
Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said courts had
dismissed three public interest litigations calling for
investigations into Vadra's businesses.
"The BJP have spent the last months trying to dig up
something. And all they have come up with is innuendos," he
said. "Just because someone is related to the family does not
make him a sinner. All the land deals are above board."
Gandhi's election-trail aggression has enlivened a campaign
led by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who has struggled to connect
with voters impatient for change as economic growth bumps along
at its lowest levels in a decade.
Priyanka, who is not standing for election, also attends
strategy meetings and helped select candidates, party insiders
say.
"She's playing a very big role. She's fine-tuning and
managing the entire campaign," said Ambika Soni, a former
government minister and party official.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah; Editing
by John Chalmers and Frank Jack Daniel)