NEWSMAKER-Modi faces mammoth task to meet India's soaring expectations

* Modi has raised expectations of better times to come
* Success in home state hard to replicate across India
* Muslim minority wary of Hindu nationalist leader
* Modi has played heavily on his humble roots
By Sanjeev Miglani
GANDHINAGAR, India, May 16 About a year ago
Narendra Modi sat down with some of India's best and brightest
to mount what one election strategist called a "shock and awe"
campaign.
From an unmarked office in Gandhinagar, the capital of
Modi's home state of Gujarat, the young men and women, some on
sabbaticals from firms like JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, worked
on turning a fragmented parliamentary election involving 543
seats into a presidential-style referendum on candidate Modi.
In doing so, Modi cut loose from the traditional Delhi-based
structure of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its
apparatchiks and adopted the language of a youthful country
eager for change, using everything from holograms to WhatsApp.
The modern approach worked: just an hour into the counting
of votes on Friday, it was clear that the 63-year-old Modi was
heading for a stunning victory with the strongest mandate any
Indian government has enjoyed for 30 years.
By evening, the BJP and its allies were leading the count in
339 parliamentary seats, far ahead of the 272 majority required
to rule. Even on its own, the BJP had crossed the halfway mark.
So great appears to be the desire for change, especially
among India's middle class some 300 million strong, and so
firmly has Modi stayed on message, that a dark chapter of
violence against Muslims on his watch has mattered less and less
to many voters.
Modi, a Hindu nationalist, has long faced allegations that
he looked the other way when Hindu mobs went on a rampage of
revenge against Muslims in Gujarat after a train carrying Hindu
pilgrims was torched in 2002.
He has denied the allegations and a Supreme Court ordered
inquiry absolved him of responsibility.
Modi has refused calls for remorse for the lives lost, most
of them from the sizeable Muslim minority of more than 150
million people. Instead he has donned the mantle of an economic
moderniser, building on Gujarat's mercantile traditions.
"Development is the only agenda that can save the country,"
Modi said in a victory speech in Gujarat during which he also
called for an end to divisive politics.
"Development is the solution to all problems, development is
the cure for all diseases," he told thousands gathered there.
INDIA'S "GUANGDONG"
In recent years, the state Modi has governed since 2001 has
been compared with Guangdong province, the spearhead of China's
economic revival.
Since Modi took control, Gujarat has led the nation in GDP
growth. It accounts for 16 percent of industrial output and 22
percent of exports, despite having 5 percent of its population.
Under his stewardship, farmers and industry have been
assured uninterrupted power, albeit at high rates, and
bureaucratic controls slashed.
A central government-ordered study last month said it had
the best land acquisition policies in place, among all of
India's 29 states in terms of ease of doing business.
Land, by far, has been the single biggest hurdle around the
country, holding up 90 percent of infrastructure projects.
Gujarat's highways are India's fastest, a far cry from the
potholed roads in the northern belt, and its ports are among the
busiest.
But repeating that success nationally presents significant
challenges in a country with a complex federal structure, a
bureaucracy more wedded to socialist controls than reform and a
growing gap between rich and poor among its 1.2 billion people.
India must create 10 million jobs a year, four times the
pace of the last 5 years, to absorb youth into the workforce.
And unlike China, India is not centralised. Modi will have a
fight on his hands to gain full cooperation from many state
governments, which he needs to implement his agenda nationwide.
Some have said the pace of development in Gujarat has caused
environmental damage and threatened small communities, and that
crony capitalism flourished under Modi's unquestioned rule.
Critics also say it lags behind other states in social
indicators such as mortality rates.
But the criticisms have failed to stick.
"Modi has led from the front. None of this would have been
possible, but for him," said Rajnath Singh, the president of the
BJP and a close associate.
"PURVEYOR OF DREAMS"
Modi, with his neatly-trimmed white beard, was the only face
of the campaign. He has covered 300,000 km since being named the
BJP's prime ministerial candidate in September, addressing 457
meetings. When he could not show up, he appeared as a hologram.
"He has become a purveyor of dreams," said Sanjay Gupta, a
former state bureaucrat who quit to go into business and start a
chain of hotels. "Its hard to see how he can meet all the
pent-up aspirations without re-engineering the system."
The son of a railway station tea-seller, Modi has humble
roots which he reminds voters are in contrast to the privileged
upbringing of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and its scion Rahul
Gandhi, who led the campaign for the ruling Congress party.
Modi left home after school, virtually cutting off all
family ties as he found his calling in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak
Sangh, a right wing organisation that serves as the ideological
parent of Hindu groups and the BJP.
Its members, who hold military-style drills and
indoctrination sessions at grounds across the country each
morning, seek to make India a great power, militarily strong and
economically prosperous.
Kishore Makwana, a member of the RSS who used to ride
pillion on Modi's scooter during his days as a RSS propagandist,
said Modi would sometimes sleep on the pavement because he had
arrived too late at a host's house and thought it impolite to
knock at that hour.
"He hasn't forgotten those days. He is firmly rooted,"
Makwana said.
One thing Modi has never talked about publicly is his failed
marriage, which reportedly took place when he was in his teens
and after the couple had been spoken for by their parents in the
tradition of that time.
Last month he disclosed for the first time that he was
married to Jashodaben in an election declaration after leaving
the form vacant in two earlier elections he fought.
Modi, according to unofficial biographies, did not accept
the marriage and may have left his home for that reason.
Jashodaben went back to her brother's house where she has lived
and hasn't met her husband for more than 40 years.
Modi, said to be a loner, has kept away from his immediate
family too, meeting his mother and brothers only occasionally.
In an interview he has said that his real education took place
in the RSS and that he owed everything to the organisation.
To some, his background in the Hindu group and his handling
of the riots in Gujarat remain a cause of concern. Critics say
the RSS is deeply opposed to Muslims and that its objective of a
Hindu India was a challenge to India's secular traditions.
The organisation says it only opposes appeasement of any
community.
"I find the idea of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of
this country deeply repugnant. It is an assault on the idea of
India, because of what he represents and what his track record
has been," said former Congress federal minister Mani Shankar
Aiyar, one of Modi's most trenchant critics.
Within Gujarat itself, critics point to the segregation that
has taken place over the last decade. For Muslims it is
difficult to buy property in areas dominated by Hindus, forcing
the community's fast-growing urban middle class to live in
cramped and decrepit corners of cities.
"Modi is set to govern all of India, the 150 million Muslims
included, and there is reason to be cautious," said Ruchir
Sharma, head of emerging markets at Morgan Stanley.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)