RPT-Twitter to take India election innovations global

By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI May 24 U.S. social networking company
Twitter is planning to replicate parts of its India election
strategy across countries that go to polls this year, after it
emerged as a key tool for politicians and media companies during
the world's largest democratic exercise.
In India, Twitter Inc worked closely with
politicians including the victor Narendra Modi who used the
platform for election campaigning, and also partnered with
mobile and media firms to distribute tweets online and offline.
Now, with polling due in countries such as Brazil, Indonesia
and the United States later this year, the San Francisco-based
company plans to take its India lessons abroad to expand its
foothold in the political arena and increase its user base.
"The election more than any other moment provides a nice
microcosm of the value Twitter can add ... we are sharing widely
the lessons of this Indian election around the world," said
Rishi Jaitly, India market director at Twitter.
Last week, the company sent its top political strategist to
Brazil to explain the potential of the social network to
senators, who are likely to use Twitter's six-second video app
Vine for campaigning after it was used by Indian politicians,
the company said.
For the U.S. election, the company has started looking for
partners to replicate their "Tweet To Remember" feature used in
India, which enables users to add the voting date automatically
to their mobile calendar using a tweet.
Twitter widely emerged as a political tool first during the
2012 U.S. presidential elections, and then during the Arab
Spring uprisings in North Africa and the Middle East. Today,
U.S. President Barack Obama has more than 43 million Twitter
followers.
In India, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) embraced the
technology ahead of rivals, collaborating with thousands of
volunteers to spread the Hindu nationalist leader's message and
counter criticism on the web.
It was the country's first major Twitter election, and the
novelty of the technology gave an advantage to the politicians
who adopted first - especially the BJP, said Milan Vaishnav of
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
"The Indian experience will serve as a model for other
developing countries ... In the U.S., the saturation of the
social media space by all parties may have a cancelling out
effect," Vaishnav said.
THE MODI WAY
Tech-savvy Modi, who now has 4.3 million Twitter followers,
used the platform relentlessly. He recently tweeted "selfies"
and pictures with his mother. On May 16 he set a Twitter India
record with his victory acknowledgement tweet.
His rivals lagged. A few years before India's mammoth
election, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked Rahul Gandhi, the
lead campaign manager of the now ousted party, to join Twitter.
Gandhi declined.
With about two-thirds of India's population under 35, Modi
targetted the young and smart by topping up campaigning with
social media, holograms and recorded voice calls.
The potential was, and still is, huge: India has the world's
third largest internet user base of 239 million and more than
900 million mobile connections. Many access web on their phones.
Twitter's reach was not restricted to its estimated 35
million India users, as nearly 400 multilingual news channels
that closely tracked politicians on the website reached 153
million households, data from TAM Media Research showed.
Modi, who is due to be sworn in on Monday, has not let up
his Twitter onslaught since the election and like other global
leaders will make the service a central part of his
communications arsenal.
Tharoor, for now, has again advised his top leadership to
adapt to social media platforms as a part of their renewed
strategy to improve communication.
"There is no reason why we should cede that space to the
BJP. This is an area in which we can be just as good," said
Tharoor, who has over 2 million Twitter followers and was among
the first Indian politicians to join the platform.
