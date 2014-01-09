India's election regulator drops plan to partner Google after spying fears

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's election regulator
dropped plans on Thursday to partner Google Inc on a project to
ease voter access to information, after a backlash against the
move from campaigners who fear Google and the U.S. government
could use it for spying.
India, the world's largest democracy, will go to the polls
in a general election due by May. Google, the world's
No.1 search engine, had pitched a project to the Election
Commission to create a simpler and faster search tool for voters
to check whether they were registered correctly or not.
But the plan was opposed by the Indian Infosec Consortium, a
government and private sector-backed alliance of cyber security
experts, who feared Google would collaborate with "American
agencies" for espionage purposes.
The Election Commission did not officially give a reason for
dropping the plan. But an official, who did not want to be
named, told Reuters that Google's proposal was not a major
improvement on its existing website, and that Google's
involvement had drawn criticism in India.
President Barack Obama consulted intelligence officials on
Wednesday on ways to rein in U.S. surveillance practices after
damaging disclosures from former spy contractor Edward Snowden.
Espionage fears come at a particularly sensitive time for
India-U.S. relations, after a spat broke out over the arrest and
strip search of an Indian diplomat in New York last month.
"Google is committed to help make public information on the
web easily accessible to internet users across the country,"
Google said in a statement.
"It is unfortunate that our discussion with the Election
Commission of India to change the way users access their
electoral information, that is publicly available, through an
online voter look up tool, were not fruitful," it added.
A member of the ruling Congress Party said the plan was a
"sensitive issue" and that political parties had not been
consulted. A spokeswoman for the main opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party said that the Election Commission needed to protect
voter data.
"After due consideration, the Commission has decided not to
pursue the proposal any further," the regulator said in a brief
statement on its website on Thursday.
This is not the first time Google has faced political heat
in India. The country's federal mapping agency had last year
filed a police complaint that Google had violated rules by
asking users to add information about their local area for its
online map services.
In 2011, city police in Bangalore ordered Google to suspend
a Street View service over security concerns, three weeks after
the company started collecting images from the city.