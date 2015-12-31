Facebook fights for free Internet in India, global test-case

UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia amid mining shake-up
* Miners looking to restart metal ore exports (Recasts; adds comment, detail)
* Miners looking to restart metal ore exports (Recasts; adds comment, detail)
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Huahua Media, giving the U.S. studio much-needed cash and support as it attempts to grow.