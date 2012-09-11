版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 19:02 BJT

India approves $433.5 mln FDI proposals - govt

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India approved 21 foreign direct investment proposals totalling 24.10 billion rupees ($433.5 million), including U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's plan to invest in an operating company, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram approved the proposals on the recommendation of the Foreign Investment Board, which included approval for eight pharmaceutical companies as well.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐