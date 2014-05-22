Indian fertilizer producer IFFCO looks for revised subsidies

NEW YORK, May 22 - India's largest fertilizer producer,
Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), expects the
country's new government to shake up its fertilizer subsidy
program, possibly spurring greater phosphate and potash use to
boost crop production.
Two major fertilizer suppliers to the world's second-biggest
wheat producer, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Mosaic
Co, also said on Thursday they expected changes by the
Narendra Modi government to the subsidy program, which is a big
factor in how much fertilizer Indian farmers buy.
"I think we'll see a shift in government to more balanced
application," said Manish Gupta, IFFCO's director of strategy
and joint ventures, at BMO's Farm to Market conference in New
York.
"Something will surely happen on this."
Modi thundered to electoral victory on Friday in a seismic
political shift that gives his party a mandate for sweeping
economic reform.
Changing the subsidy program is critical if India is to
maximize crop production, Gupta said. Indian fertilizer
companies rely entirely on imported potash and heavily on
phosphate produced elsewhere.
Since 2010, India has reduced its subsidies for potash and
phosphate. That has resulted in urea becoming a more attractive
option for farmers relative to the two other fertilizers,
leading to an imbalance of nutrients in the soil.
The subsidy program "probably can't get any worse," said
Potash Corp Chief Financial Officer Wayne Brownlee, speaking at
the BMO conference. "When you have the first majority government
in 30 years there is an opportunity for sound policies to
prevail over impulse politics."
India is the biggest global phosphate importer and a top
consumer of potash. Slack Indian fertilizer demand is one reason
for a plunge in profits by Potash Corp and Mosaic.
It is unlikely that India, facing a deficit, can afford to
raise subsidies for potash and phosphate. But it could cut the
urea subsidy or target subsidies only to poorer farmers, Gupta
said, although he noted that tinkering with urea prices was
politically sensitive.
Both Potash Corp and Mosaic forecast increased Indian
imports even before the election result.
Potash Corp said in January that it expects India to import
3.7 million to 4.2 million tonnes of potash from all suppliers
in 2014, up from 3.1 million last year, due to thin Indian
inventories and a small bump in consumption.
Mosaic sees phosphate imports jumping to about 9 million or
9.2 million tonnes of phosphate in 2014, up from 8 million.
Change to subsidies may take awhile, Mosaic Chief Financial
Officer Larry Stranghoener said in an interview.
"We would love to see a fundamental change in the subsidy
system. I think that may be a bridge too far for a new
government to take on immediately."
A trend toward urbanization, along with higher incomes and
demand for more protein-rich food, has made India, China and
Southeast Asian countries key growth markets for grains and
fertilizer.
